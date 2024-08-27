Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion 14 of the Best Sustainable Clothing Brands for Adults Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

There’s a lot of greenwashing in the fashion industry, leading to a lot of eco-minded customers wondering which brands are truly sustainable — at least somewhat sustainable. But don’t worry, we’re here to help. Here are our picks of 14 of the best sustainable clothing brands for adults. Vote for the best sustainable clothing brands once a day until Sept. 24, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Oct. 3, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best sustainable clothing brand!

Christy Dawn

Women's fashion brand Christy Dawn is all about going beyond simply being a sustainable brand, and making steps to "actively heal Mother Earth and ourselves." Christy Dawn — which best is known for its beautiful flowy dresses — regularly uses deadstock fabrics; its Farm-to-Closet line uses fabrics grown regeneratively; and the company uses various Indigenous and centuries-old growing and garment-making methods. The company also has a trade-in program inviting customers to sell used Christy Dawn styles (in partnership with thredUP).

DÔEN

DÔEN's rise in popularity has only grown since the company's launch in 2016. The company, which specializes in women's clothing, regularly uses deadstock fabrics. DÔEN also has a "Hand Me Dôen" program where customers can earn store credit for sending in pre-loved Dôen items. And in 2023, the company launched a 2030 roadmap detailing its carbon footprint reduction goals.

Fair Indigo

Source: Courtesy of Fair Indigo

Fair Indigo, which makes clothing for women, men, and kids, makes its clothes with GOTS-certified organic cotton grown on family farms in Peru. This premium cotton helps Fair Indigo's garments last longer. Fair Indigo's dyes have an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification, the company is fair trade, it has the Green America Approved seal, and it has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Girlfriend Collective

Source: Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Trendy brand Girlfriend Collective specializes in women's activewear and loungewear, all made with recycled materials (primarily from recycled water bottles), with all of its recycled fabric being Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified and BPA-free. The brand also runs the ReGirlfriend program, which is powered by SuperCircle and allows consumers to send in clothing of any brand in exchange for store credit. Similarly, the Girlfriend to Girlfriend program allows customers to buy and sell pre-loved Girlfriend Collective clothing.

Happy Earth

Source: Courtesy of Happy Earth

Over 95 percent of Happy Earth's products are made in Fair Trade-certified factories with organic cotton. Happy Earth, which makes a variety of clothing items for women, is Climate Neutral certified, proudly vegan, and cruelty-free. Additionally, the company is a member of 1% For the Planet and uses 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic packaging.

Kirrin Finch

Women-owned and LGBTQ+-owned brand Kirrin Finch specializes in menswear-inspired apparel for female and non-binary bodies of all sizes. The company makes a point to use factories with fair labor practices and ethical manufacturing. Kirrin Finch also uses sustainable materials in its clothing, including reprocessed wool, Cupro-cotton blends, Corozo buttons, and more. Kirrin Finch has a Pre-Loved Marketplace to buy and sell authenticated used items and samples at reduced prices.

KOTN

Kotn is a Certified B Corp that was founded to create "the perfect T-shirt." The company works with natural fibers such as Egyptian cotton, linen, ECOTEC cotton, BCI cotton, GOTS-certified cotton, Lyocell, and Merino wool. All of the company's dyes are Oeko-Tex non-toxic certified. Kotn's ABCs Project uses a portion of the proceeds from Kotn to fund and build elementary schools in the Egypt, with the support of a local NGO.

LA Relaxed

Source: Courtesy of LA Relaxed

Los Angeles-based women's fashion brand LA Relaxed is built on a limited-run model to prevent overproduction. The company makes its clothes primarily from plant-based fibers, including GOTS-certified organic cotton, Tencel, linen, and EcoViscose. LA Relaxed also uses deadstock fabric and has partnerships with local mills in LA to shrink sourcing to a 10-mile radius. Plus, the company is plastic-free in its storage and shipping practices — even the hangtags and trims are plastic-free.

Neococo

Neococo's mission is to empower its staff of women refugees who have relocated to the U.S., where all of its factories are located. Workers at Neococo are taught hand embroidery, a unique feature on many of Neococo's garments, and one that emphasizes a slow fashion approach. Workers are also paid fair wages, and the company is a Certified B Corp.

Ninety Percent

Source: Courtesy of Ninety Percent

Women-founded high fashion brand Ninety Percent gets its name from the company sharing 90 percent of its distributable profits with the local community via its charity, Children's Hope. The London-based company's factory in Bangladesh specializes in using sustainable fabrics, and its finishing, dyeing, and wet processing are certified by Oeko-Tex and Bluesign. Additionally, the factory runs with Zero Liquid Discharge, meaning it meets the highest standard of industrial water recycling.

Noize

Noize is entirely cruelty-free and vegan, specializes in outerwear of all kinds for men and women, and also makes loungewear and accessories. The Canadian company uses sustainable and recycled fabrics such as ECONYL, organic cotton, algae-based materials, recycled plastic, vegan animal products (animal-free leather, fur, wool), and Lenzing EcoVero.

OMNES

OMNES uses responsibly sourced and sustainable fabrics, including Lenzing EcoVero viscose, Lenzing Tencel, organic cotton, cotton sourced from BCI members, recycled cotton, recycled polyester, linen, and deadstock fabric, though the company also uses wool. OMNES packaging is made from recyclable cardboard that is a mix of FSC-certified waste paper and wood pulp, and its labels are made from recycled plastic.

Toad&Co

Women's and men's brand Toad&Co makes clothing with various sustainable materials, including organic cotton, hemp, Tencel Lyocell, and recycled fabrics. Toad&Co is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified and Global Recycled Standard certified, and Toad&Co has a clear list of goals for the future of sustainability at the brand. Plus, Toad&Co works with a nonprofit to provide support and careers for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Unspun

Certified B Corp Unspun's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions via sustainable manufacturing processes. The company uses a 3D weaving technology called Vega as part of its textile innovation studio and sells apparel and accessories created by Vega. Unspun is also a custom denim label, with jeans made via "ND fit tech," which allows customers to scan their bodies via the Unspun app to create perfectly fitting jeans.