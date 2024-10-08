Home > Green Matters Approved 14 of the Best Natural Dog Clothing Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 8 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether your dog needs protection from the cold, rain, or snow, feels cozier with a sweater on, or just likes dressing up, there are so many brands making natural and eco-friendly dog clothes these days. Here are our picks of 14 of the best natural dog clothing brands, making everything from raincoats and parkas to sweaters and bandanas. Vote for the best eco-friendly dog bed brands once a day until Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Nov. 14, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Natural Pet Clothing Brand!

Barc London

Barc London specializes in designer goods for companion animals, including high quality doggy outerwear in seven sizes. A few of the company's offerings are made with sustainable materials: The reversible puffer jackets are filled with recycled stuffing and padding; the raincoats are made with 100 percent recycled PU; and there are dog collars and leashes composed of vegan leather. The company also has a collaboration that benefits Thai rescue group Jai Dog Rescue.

Article continues below advertisement

Beana

Source: Courtesy of Beana

Finnish pet apparel brand Beana makes over 90 percent of its products from recycled materials, including polyester and cotton. Products include reflective vests, winter coats, and raincoats. All Beana products are made in the EU by manufacturers that have sustainability certifications, all packaging is plastic-free, and the brand donates 5 percent of profits to causes protecting the environment and animals.

Article continues below advertisement

Canada Pooch

Canada Pooch specializes in outerwear for dogs facing all kinds of weather conditions, including hoodies, puffers, snow suits, and even suspender boots — available in 15 different sizes. Canada Pooch's full collection is vegan; the company uses digital sampling technology to prevent overproduction, and then sends all fabric scraps to be recycled; and over a dozen items are made from sustainable materials, including recycled and deadstock fabrics, vegan leather, and organic cotton.

Article continues below advertisement

Cloud7

Founded in Berlin in 2010, Cloud7's products — which include coats, sweaters, bathrobes, cooling vests, leashes, and more — are all designed to last for a dog's entire life. The company uses sustainable materials like organic cotton, post-consumer recycled plastic, and BioThane (a leather alternative) in some of its products, and most of its clothing products are vegan. Note that many products are also made from animal leather and some include wool.

Article continues below advertisement

Colette et Gastón

Source: Courtesy of Colette et Gastón

Colette et Gastón caters to dogs with skin allergies and sensitivities by making dog clothes out of soft and skin-friendly materials. The brand makes clothing in a wide range of sizes, primarily from organic cotton, as well as sweat velour and wool (meaning some products aren't vegan). Items include raincoats, scarves, shirts, and even a handmade, crocheted, cotton doggy dress. Colette et Gastón makes all items in-house to ensure quality, and has certifications including GOTS certified, Fair Trade, Oeko-Tex, and Responsible Alpaca Standard Certification.

Article continues below advertisement

Eco Pup

Canadian brand Eco Pup makes eco-friendly clothing for dogs and cats, out of materials incuding bamboo, organic cotton, and Repreve recycled fibers. In a range of sizes and colors, you'll find coats, hoodies, pajamas, and more for your pets. Eco-Pup regularly reuses packaging materials, the company strives to be paperless, and Eco-Pup also supports local senior and special needs animal sanctuary SAINTS (Senior Animals in Need Today Society).

Article continues below advertisement

Fetch The Sun

Source: Sara Brant

California-based Fetch The Sun specializes in matching apparel for adventurous dogs and their humans. We're fans of the family-owned and operated brand's collection of eco-friendly dog and human shirts, all made from organic cotton. Fetch The Sun also uses recycled polyester in some of its products, donates a portion of each sale to animal rescue organizations, and promises that its manufacturing partners adhere to ethical, safe, and environmentally-friendly production practices.

Article continues below advertisement

Kali Dogwear

Kali Dogwear, which is based in Bali, Indonesia, has a small but mighty collection of fashionable dog accessories. The company's bandanas, available in four sizes and four patterns, are all composed of cotton. Kali Dogwear also makes a raincoat out recycled plastic bottles, and leashes from coconut yarn and recycled yarn that would have otherwise gone to waste. Tailors make the products locally in Bali, under the direct supervision of the Kali Dogwear team.

Article continues below advertisement

Kizzou

Kizzou specializes in coats for dogs, including a unique option to order a custom fit doggy jacket based on your pup's measurements. Products are composed of recycled, upcycled, and nontoxic materials, and they're handmade in New York City by fair-paid women who also work on Broadway. The company also makes its clothing in small batches, and any overstock is donated to local animal shelters.

Article continues below advertisement

Love Thy Beast

Love Thy Beast outfits dogs with jackets, snowsuits, hoodies, tees, hats, bandanas, bow ties, and more, all designed for pups living in big cities. Many of the garments are hand dyed in New York City, bow ties are handcrafted in Portland, Ore., and sweaters are made by craftswomen in Nepal using fair trade practices (though the sweaters are made from wool). Love Thy Beast's garments come in a wide range of sizes to cater to all dogs, and the company also has two boutiques in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Ruffwear

Ruffwear specializes in outdoor gear for dogs, with products including puffer coats, life jackets, cooling vests, high visibility jackets, and a natural fiber sweatshirt (made from hemp and cotton). The company has a number of sustainability initiatives: The company uses bluesign approved materials; there are various practices to reduce waste in manufacturing; and all products are PFAS-free. Additionally, Ruffwear only works with suppliers who comply with the brand's manufacturing code of conduct, which promotes fair labor practices.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoot Style

Source: Courtesy of Snoot Style

Snoot Style makes outerwear for dogs in a wide variety of styles, including raincoats, fleece jackets, jumpers, and doggy towels, all of which are made from recycled materials and GOTS-certified organic cotton. All garments are designed to last, and available in a wide range of sizes. Snoot Style also donates 10 percent of profits to the World Wildlife Fund.

Article continues below advertisement

The Painter's Wife

The Painter's Wife's Cottonwear Collection, which is all made from organic cotton, includes doggy bodysuits, T-shirts, and sweatshirts, available in a variety of sizes and fun colors. The brand also makes outerwear from GRS-certified recycled polyester. The Painter's Wife manufactures nearly all of its products in Galicia, which is where the company is based, and the company has a project called GREEN PAW, which guides the company in environmental sustainability and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Walking Palm

Natural pet product company Walking Palm has an adorable collection of dog ponchos, which are handwoven from 100 percent organic cotton. The ponchos are designed to keep animals warm, or to keep them calm during events like storms or fireworks. The brand also makes dog slings from the same material, as well as dog sweaters from wool. All Walking Palm products are handmade in Kathmandu, Nepal, and the company pays its employees double the region's living wage.