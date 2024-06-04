Home > Green Matters Approved 14 of the Best Sustainable Dog and Cat Toy Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Jun. 4 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Most of the pet toys on the market have one thing in common: They’re made from plastic. And considering how quickly most companion animals chew through their toys, rendering them garbage, any eco-conscious pet parent may be interested in buying their cats and dogs toys made from natural, organic, recycled, or otherwise sustainable materials. Below, read about 14 of our favorite brands making natural and sustainable pet toys. Vote for the best sustainable pet toy brands once a day until July 2, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on July 11, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best sustainable pet toy brand!

Beco Pets

Beco Pets was founded in 2009 to use bamboo byproducts as a material for pet food bowls. Nowadays, the company is still going strong as a Certified B Corp, Climate Neutral Certified establishment. Beco Pets' toys are made of natural rubber or recycled plastic, and its 2021 impact report is readily available on its website. The company is also a member of 1% for the Planet and is helping to reforest areas of Costa Rica.

Cycle Dog

Cycle Dog's unique approach to dog collars — which are made from upcycled bicycle tubes — has brought attention to its other sustainable products. The company has a line of handmade plush dog toys, all made from recycled materials, including "Ecoweave" and "Ecofill" stuffing, which are both made from recycled plastic bottles.

Ethical Pet

Ethical Pet's facility has run on solar power since 2011. The brand's Spot product line is made with only biodegradable and recyclable materials, including a collection of durable dog toys made from bamboo fibers. Plus, the company is a member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition.

Friendsheep

Although wool products are not vegan, the material is biodegradable, which is why Friendsheep uses it (along with cotton and metal) for its pet toys and beds. All the company's toys are Fair Trade and plastic-free. Plus, the company has partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects and 1% for the Planet to help reforest areas devastated by deforestation.

Green & Wild's

U.K.-based pet company Green & Wild's offers dog and cat toys in whimsical colors and shapes. While some of the brand's toys use suede, many are entirely made from jute, which is a durable, biodegradable, and natural fiber. Plus, the toys are dyed with azo free dye, and all products come in eco-friendly packaging.

Harry Barker

Harry Barker's toys are mostly composed of recycled materials (including cotton, rubber, and polyester), and use "eco-fiberfill," which is made from recycled plastic bottles. They are also dyed with azo free dyes. The company splits proceeds between nonprofits, including Mote Marine Laboratory, Canines for Veterans, and the Planet Bee Foundation.

Hevea

Denmark-based lifestyle brand Hevea has an array of sustainable products for every family member, furry or otherwise. Hevea uses natural rubber to make its dog toys, as well as its dog feeding mats and water bowls, and the brand boasts that these products are 100 percent biodegradable.

Honest Pet Products

Honest Pet Products makes handcrafted toys for both cats and dogs, with a few items made from 100 percent natural and biodegradable hemp canvas. Note that the majority of products, however, are filled with sheep's wool. Some of the proceeds from Honest Pet Products are invested back into the communities in Nepal from which the company sources products.

Jax & Bones

Jax & Bones is best known for its sustainable dog beds, but the company also makes dog toys. The toys are composed of materials including hand-tied cotton rope (these toys can actually be composted), neoprene, Tencel, and vegan/animal-free wool. The toys are dyed using azo free vegetable dyes, and all products are made in Los Angeles. On its website, Jax & Bones reports that it has accomplished 85 percent of its sustainability goals.

Only Natural Pet

Only Natural Pet takes its company name very seriously. As a Certified B Corp, the company is also a member of the Pet Sustainable Coalition and is Green America approved. All cat and dog toys are made of natural rubber and recycled PET fill, and cat toys are filled with organic catnip.

Project Hive

Project Hive's mission is to provide natural, engaging products for dogs — and to save the bees. All of Project Hive's bee-inspired toys are made from recyclable No. 7 plastic (TPE). The company strives to raise awareness of bees' plight and has partnered with various organizations to do so. Project Hive is also a Certified B Corp and a member of 1% for the Planet.

Spunky Pup

Spunky Pup's Clean Earth toys are made recycled plastic water bottles, and the brand's other toys are made from materials including responsibly sourced reclaimed rubber and nylon (for a strong, durable core). And if you're looking for organic treats, Spunky Pup sells those too!

The Kind Pet

The Kind Pet started as a pet goods marketplace, and now also manufactures some of its own pet products. The company sells toys that are a mix of recyclable, organic, plastic-free, low-waste, upcycled, and vet-approved — all of which are values you can shop by on the website. The eco-minded company is transparent regarding sourcing information, its warehouse is carbon neutral, and the Kind Pet is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition.

West Paw

West Paw uses custom recycled materials in its handcrafted toys. For instance, the company's "Seaflex" products are made with recycled ocean plastics, while its zero-waste "Zogoflex" toys are entirely recyclable. Stuffed toys use with "IntelliLoft," which is made from recycled plastic bottles, as well as Oeko-Tex Certified safe textiles. West Paw is a Certified B Corp, and even invites customers to mail in their old dog toys to be recycled.