15 of the Best Sustainable Jewelry Brands

With more and more consumers demanding ethical and sustainable fashion, more and more designers are working to align their products with these values — including a number of jewelry designers. Check out our picks of 15 of the best ethical and sustainable jewelry brands.

AGMES

AGMES uses mostly recycled metals for its jewelry and other accessories. The company also strives to use Fairmined metals and aims to use pearls (which are not vegan) from partners with Fairmined certifications. AGMES utilizes local production in New York City to minimize its environmental footprint.

Alighieri

Alighieri's jewelry is cast locally in the U.K., with Modern Heirloom pieces cast using lost-wax casting to reduce the company's environmental footprint. Talismans are cast in 100 percent recycled bronze, sterling silver, or gold. Metals and chains are also sourced from responsible suppliers, and Alighieri is working on ensuring all resources are from RJC-certified suppliers.

Aurate

Aurate uses recycled gold in its jewelry and conflict-free diamonds certified by the Kimberley Process. The company also claims to use sustainably harvested pearls. Additionally, Aurate partners with community programs such as Mastery Charter, She Should Run, and Build NYC.

Automic Gold

Source: Courtesy of Automic Gold

All of Automic Gold's metal and most of its natural gemstones are recycled, specifically from old jewelry or electronics. The company also uses lab-made stones, white opals mined in Australia, and other natural gems sourced from small businesses across the U.S. All of Automic Gold's testing and manufacturing is done in-house. The company is best known for its size-inclusive range of 57 ring sizes.

Auvere

Source: Courtesy of Auvere

Auvere jewelry is made in New York City and Jaipur. The company uses certified conflict-free gold and silver, as well as recycled gold and silver. Auvere's jewelry is largely eclectic yet everyday pieces, with items falling within a wide range of price points. The company also offers a large Alphabet City collection of jewelry so you can sport your initials.

Bario Neal

Source: Courtesy of Bario Neal

Bario Neal's precious metals are either 100 percent recycled or Fairmined certified, and the company's natural diamonds are traceable and recycled. The company also uses lab-grown diamonds that are certified Sustainability Rated. One of Bario Neal's biggest draws is its "Heirloom Redesign" program, which allows customers to bring in heirloom pieces for renovation or remake.

BaYou with Love

Actress and entrepreneur Nikki Reed's lifestyle company BaYou with Love specializes in jewelry made from recycled metals and gems, at all different price points. Interestingly, BaYou with Love is partnered with Dell to turn e-waste into jewelry. The company sources most of its diamonds from the world's first certified carbon neutral diamond producer, Diamond Foundry.

FUTURA Jewelry

Source: Courtesy of FUTURA Jewelry

FUTURA Jewelry is made with mercury-free Fairmined gold. FUTURA Jewelry is also a member of the UNEP Global Mercury Partnership, which aims to protect human health and the environment from mercury when mining. Additionally, FUTURA Jewelry is known for its handmade, sustainably harvested Rimu and Beech wood packaging from New Zealand. The company is also a partner of the Alliance for Responsible Mining.

GLDN

GLDN uses 90 percent recycled metals, as well as 95 percent of materials sourced domestically and ethically. The company only works with suppliers certified by entities like the Responsible Jewelry Council. Additionally, 85 percent of GLDN's pieces are made to order, preventing excess waste. All leftovers are forwarded to a refinery where they are reused or recycled. GLDN also donates 10 percent of its profits through its Giving Program to organizations with positive social impact, such as She Should Run.

Kimaï

Kimaï is a Certified B Corp that uses lab-grown diamonds, recycled gold, and reusable packaging. Recycled gold is made from pre-loved jewelry and melted to solid yellow, white, and rose gold. The packaging is made from recycled paper in Italy, and each order is shipped with a carbon neutral service. Kimaï products are made to order in Antwerp, and the company's priority is traceability to bring better transparency to the jewelry industry.

Linjer

Linjer makes solid gold and sterling silver pieces with recycled gold and silver. The company also uses lab-grown diamonds as well as ethically-sourced gemstones. Linjer's packaging uses a mix of recycled and FSC-certified cardboard. Additionally, Linjer has partnered with Carbonfund.org to offset 100 percent of carbon emissions from purchases on its website. Note that Linjer does use leather in some products.

Monica Rich Kosann

Monica Rich Kosann is a Certified B Corp that uses recycled gold and silver in its jewelry. Over 90 percent of the company's precious metals are sourced from companies certified by the Responsible Jewelry Council. Similarly, nearly 100 percent of diamonds used by Monica Rich Kosann are sourced under the Kimberley Process Certification and cut in facilities certified by the Responsible Jewelry Council. The company also repurposes used diamonds for new pieces.

Omi Woods

Omi Woods jewelry is made with fairly sourced gold, as well as conflict-free and recycled fine metals. Specifically, Omi Woods' gold is sourced through the nonprofits IMPACT and Single Mine Origin. Additionally, Omi Woods' gemstones are responsibly sourced. The company also utilizes lab-grown diamonds and recycled diamonds, the latter of which are accompanied by a certification and GIA grading reports. Note that Omi Woods also does use pearls in some products.

Soko

SOKO is a Certified B Corp and women-led company that produces jewelry in Kenya. The brand's pieces feature gold-plated recycled brass, and colored jewelry made with locally sourced recycled glass. Plus, SOKO's ceramic beads are Fair Trade-certified. Note that some SOKO pieces use reclaimed horn and bone from animals.

Wwake

Founded by Wing Yau, Wwake is a women-led business that prioritizes transparency and having a low environmental impact. The company uses recycled gold certified by SCS standards and Fairmined gold, as well as 100 percent natural opals from Australia. Wwake also uses recycled modern, antique, and heirloom diamonds. Plus, Wwake supports nonprofit organizations including Winnyc, Nest BIPOC Jewelry program, and Stop AAPI Hate.