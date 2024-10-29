Home > Green Matters Approved 14 of the Best Solar Companies for the Home Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 29 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

There are endless benefits to installing solar panels on your home, ranging from reduced energy consumption to lower utility bills. But did you know that the brand of solar panels you choose can make a difference in just how much money and energy you can save? Here are our picks of some of the best brands making solar solutions for the home. Vote for the best home solar companies once a day until Nov. 26, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 5, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the best solar solutions for the home!

Blue Raven Solar

Blue Raven Solar is a solar panel company under SunPower. Serving 19 states, Blue Raven Solar promises a 25-year manufacturer's warranty, zero payments upfront, and two years of service warranty. The company is partnered with the nonprofit GivePower, which makes solar water farms for developing regions to provide access to clean water. Blue Raven Solar also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Article continues below advertisement

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar makes commercial and residential solar panels as well as energy storage, modules, and inverters. Canadian Solar has a 25-year power output warranty and a 12-year materials and workmanship warranty. The company provides sustainability reports on its website and achieved "year-over-year reductions in GHG emissions" in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Elevation Solar

Elevation Solar installs solar panels, provides insulation services, and performs solar battery maintenance, amongst other procedures. The company is available in five states, is partnered with Energy Star (and was a five-time Contractor of the Year winner), and has a 25-year solar panel warranty.

Article continues below advertisement

Freedom Solar Power

Freedom Solar installs commercial and residential solar panels, inverters, and storage batteries, serving six U.S. states. Freedom Solar offers a 25-year bumper to bumper coverage warranty and a 10-year roof warranty. The company installs three types of solar panels: Maxeon, Mission Solar, and REC.

Article continues below advertisement

Green Home Systems

Green Home Systems installs residential and commercial solar panels, inverters, batteries, and more. The California-based company services 21 states, and carries five solar panel brands, including Mission and Panasonic. Green Home Systems offers a 25-year warranty and performance guarantee. Systems are installed by third-party contractors and can be purchased via cash or loan.

Article continues below advertisement

Longi Solar

Longi Solar is best known globally for making and installing solar panels for commercial, residential, industrial, and utility-scale solar power plants. The company offers a standard 25-year performance warranty, though some products only have a 12-year warranty. Longi's sustainability efforts include reusing over 90 percent of its module panels. Additionally, Longi launched a 2023 project joining giant panda protection efforts at COP28 and has goals to reduce water and electricity consumption by 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies makes residential and commercial solar panels. Maxeon offers a 40-year warranty, and has a Silver Cradle certification from Cradle to Cradle. All of Maxeon's cells are produced in LEED-certified gold facilities, and the company also has its 2022 sustainability report on its website. In 2020, Maxeon committed to the UN Global Compact corporate responsibility initiative.

Article continues below advertisement

Mission Solar Energy

Mission Solar Energy, a subsidiary of OCI Holdings, manufactures residential, commercial, government, and utility solar panels. The company's product warranty is 25 years for solar panels manufactured on or after Aug. 1, 2019. All Mission Solar products are made in the U.S. and the company is dedicated to Fair Trade practices.

Article continues below advertisement

Palmetto

Source: Courtesy of Palmetto Solar

Palmetto installs solar panels and inverters for purchase or lease via its LightReach solar energy plan. The company offers a 25-year solar panel warranty with a 10-year workmanship warranty, and Palmetto panels are available in 19 states. Customers can enroll in a program called "Give Solar, Get Solar" to help others get solar panels, in partnership with Solar Sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Panasonic

Panasonic installs solar panels, battery storage, and inverters. The company has eight styles of solar panels and a 25-year efficiency warranty for performance, product, parts, and labor. Panasonic's 12-year warranty covers home battery storage systems. The global company aims to reduce 300 million tons of CO2 emissions by 2050.

Article continues below advertisement

Qcells

Qcells makes solar panels for residences, businesses, and utility projects that give back to communities. Projects include solar-powered, zero-emission river boats that are used to clean waste from the Mekong River in Vietnam, and the donation of solar power systems to hundreds of uncontacted communities and community development projects in East Asia. Qcells solar panel warranties depend on the model, with warranties ranging from 12 years to 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement

REC Group

REC Group makes solar panels for residences, businesses, and power plants in Singapore. REC has a 20-year product warranty and a 25-year power warranty. The company is guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and ESG policies. REC recycles 100 percent of its scrap modules, and has saved more than 142,000 cubic meters of water, as of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunrun

Sunrun installs residential solar panels, battery storage, Tesla Powerwall backup systems, EV charging systems, battery backup management systems, and smart electrical panels. Customers can purchase or lease Sunrun systems, and the company is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. Sunrun offers 25 years of free maintenance, and is available in 20 states.

Article continues below advertisement

ZNShine Solar

ZNShine Solar makes solar panels, energy storage systems, and more for residential and commercial spaces. The company has more than 40 available modules, and its product warranty is 12 years. The ZNShine Research & Development team has been working with China University of Science and Technology to develop the Graphene Coating Solar Modules Series, as using graphene will ideally help lower maintenance costs and increase power generation.