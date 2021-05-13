Are Solar Panels More Expensive Than Relying on Fossil Fuels? What You Should Know

At some point, you've most likely considered installing solar panels on the roof of your home — they provide for a more sustainable means of energy as opposed to fossil fuels, and the energy they provide is less pricey in the long run. However, if you've looked at installation prices, and wondered why solar panels are so expensive , you aren't alone.

“Costs for solar can sometimes be overwhelming, or make people think that it’s not possible for them,” said Katie VanLangen, who is the program manager of The Local Energy Alliance Program's Solarize Virginia Program. She is working on installing solar panels statewide for free, as per NBC29.

“We work with local installers to provide bulk pricing rates, so they give us really discounted rates to be a part of the program and then we pass those discounts along to the participants," she said.