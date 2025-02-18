15 of the Best Eco-Friendly Packing Cube Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Feb. 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of Cotopaxi

There are so many benefits to using packing cubes when traveling. Packing cubes help keep you more organized, they help you fit more items into your suitcase, and they're an easy way to separate your clean and dirty clothes separate. Fortunately, there are many brands on the market making eco-friendly packing cubes, from sustainable materials like cotton, hemp, and recycled nylon and polyester. Vote for the best eco-friendly packing cube brands once a day until March 18, 2025 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 27, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the Best Eco-Friendly

Packing Cube Brands!

augustnoa

Women-owned brand augustnoa uses eco-friendly materials including recycled cotton, recycled plastic bottles, and vegan leather to make all kinds of bags for everyday use and travel. augustnoa's durable packing cubes are made from recycled polyester, they can be machine washed, and they come in a set of four ($58), in either pink or black.

Bag-All

Brooklyn-based company Bag-All makes bags and cases of all kinds, including cotton packing cubes. The set of three ($58) comes in three colors (pink, white, or black), can be monogrammed, and features a mesh top with a recycled ribbon. The company has a variety of sustainability initiatives, including planting a tree for every monogrammed item sold in partnership with One Tree Planted.

Baggu

Source: Courtesy of Baggu

Baggu, is best-known for its small, folding shopping bags and trendy purses composed of recycled nylon, but the company also uses the material to make handy packing cubes in several sizes and shapes. Sets all consist of two packing cubes ($36-$38), in jolly patterns and colors. Baggu designs products with negligible waste and to be long-lasting, and on the Baggu website, you can read the company's code of conduct for its manufacturers.

Boundary Supply

Boundary Supply specializes in innovative, sustainable, and durable bags and gear. The company uses Bluesign fabrics and factories, and materials used include recycled nylon, Kevlar X-Ply fiber, and Nywool (an animal-free wool). Boundary Supply makes two styles of packing cubes: hemp cubes, made from hemp and recycled polyester (on sale for $18 for three cubes) and a waterproof nylon cube featuring multiple compartments ($39).

Cotopaxi

Source: Courtesy of Cotopaxi

Certified B Corp Cotopaxi aims to generate as minimal waste as possible in the creation of its products. For instance, Cotopaxi's colorful neon packing cubes are made of deadstock nylon and polyester fabrics, which would have otherwise wound up in landfills. Cubes come in a set of three ($50) as well as single cubes in varying sizes ($18-$24)

Coyuchi

Bedding and bath company Coyuchi makes a set of two packing cubes ($48), made from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton canvas. The cubes are an undyed off-white color, and have a breathable mesh top. Coyuchi, which is based in California, is Fair Trade Certified, MADE SAFE Certified, and has a takeback program to recycle old products.

Eagle Creek

Eagle Creek's proprietary Pack-It cubes are made with 100 percent recycled polyester. Packing products include compression packing cubes, slim cubes (designed to fit between those bothersome handle tubes inside suitcases), garment folders, and shoe sacks (prices start at $20). The cubes are machine washable to help them last longer, PFAS-free, and covered by Eagle Creek's No Matter What Warranty to repair broken products.

HOBO

Purse brand HOBO has a line of packing cubes called SET TO GO, each of which is made from water-resistant CaRefiber recycled nylon. While most of HOBO's traditional purses are made of leather, the brand's packing cubes and pack sacks (starting at $20) are all 100 percent vegan.

Osprey

Outdoor gear Osprey, founded in California in 1974, makes packing cubes in several colors and sizes (starting at $9). The cubes are made with bluesign certified, 100 percent recycled polyester. Osprey offers free repairs for its products, under a lifetime warranty.

Peak Design

Peak Design makes all of its packing cubes from bluesign-approved recycled polyester (starting at $14.95) in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Standard packing cubes feature a PFAS-free weatherproof Terra Shell coating, while lightweight cubes are made with see-through stretch mesh. Peak Design offers a lifetime warranty and repairs for broken items, and the company donates 1 percent of its revenue to environmental nonprofits.

Rawganique

Rawganique, a brand that specializes in clothing, home goods, and accessories made from organic biodegradable fabrics, offers three styles of packing cubes (starting at $32.95). You'll find cubes made of 100 percent linen, 100 percent hemp, and 100 percent cotton. All products are PFAS-free, and either natural colors or dyed with organic biodegradable dye. Rawganique's fabrics are all grown organically, designed to be safe for chemically-sensitive consumers, and are made by artisans in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

REI Co-op

REI Co-op sells packing cubes by a number of brands, and the company also makes its own REI branded packing cubes in several colors and sizes (starting at around $11, on sale). The brand's Roadtripper packing cubes are made of a recycled polyester designed to resist water and rips, thanks to a nonfluorinated durable water repellent coating. REI is a Climate Neutral Certified company.

Sustainable Travel & Living

Sustainable Travel & Living makes packing cubes in sets of three or five, available in a wide variety of colors (starting at $34.99). All the cubes are made out of Heys International's fabric Ecotex, a strong but lightweight polyester composed of 100 percent recycled water bottles. The cubes also feature carry handles, zippered pockets on the front, and easy-to-grab zipper pulls.

Thule

Source: Courtesy of Thule

Outdoor and travel gear company Thule makes several styles of packing cubes and garment folders (starting at $22), all composed of bluesign-approved ripstop nylon. One particularly innovative storage solution is the "clean/dirty" packing cube, which features a divider that separates your clean and dirty clothes. Thule is guided by sustainability and aims to promote a healthy lifestyle for its customers.

Travel Dude

Travel Dude, a small company based in Hamburg, Germany, makes eco-friendly travel accessories from recycled bottles. Products include compression packing cubes (around $36 for four), hanging packing cubes, and shoe bags. Some of the packing cubes also feature two compartments to separate wet and dry clothes. Travel Dude's products meet the Global Recycled Standard and are Control Union Certified.