What Are the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN?

The UN stands for United Nations, an international organization founded back in 1945, according to the official website . Made up of nearly 200 Member States — 193 to be exact — the mission of the UN is to “take action on the issues confronting humanity in the 21st century, such as peace and security, climate change, sustainable development, human rights, disarmament, terrorism, humanitarian and health emergencies, gender equality, governance, food production and more.”

This intergovernmental organization has six main components: the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, the International Court of Justice, and the UN Secretariat. It is the overarching goal of the UN to encourage and maintain harmony between governments.