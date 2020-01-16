We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What Are the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN?

As we well know by now, climate change and other environmental issues are not any one person’s concern. They are all of our concerns. That’s why recent coverage of climate change has been calling for international cooperation on all sides. It’s not America’s issue; it’s not the UK’s issue. The scope of climate change and threats to our environment are much greater than that: It’s an international issue.

As an international issue, it only makes sense that the United Nations (UN) has a plan in place to tackle sustainability internationally. After all, the goals of the UN are to maintain international peace and security. If our environment is crumbling, how can there be either peace or prosperity?