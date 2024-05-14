Home > Green Matters Approved The Best Natural Baby Hygiene Brands Vote for your favorite brand! By Green Matters Staff May 14 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

A baby’s bath time can be a special ritual for caregivers — and one that can be made even more special by using natural and safe products to clean your little one. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best natural baby hygiene brands, all of which are cruelty-free, are transparent about their ingredients, and have some sort of third-party safety verification. Specifically, most of the brands on this list's products are EWG Verified. Vote for the best natural baby hygiene brands for kids once a day until June 11, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on June 20, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best natural baby hygiene brand!

Alaffia

Women-led co-ops in West Africa handmake all of Alaffia's products, which are fair trade certified by ECOCERT and FairLife, and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. Alaffia's baby and kid products are largely natural, and the brand's star ingredient is shea butter. Alaffia partners with GACE to empower West African communities, and donates a portion of proceeds to support community projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Attitude

Attitude's products, which include a line of baby care products, are made with hypoallergenic and ~98-99 percent naturally derived ingredients ingredients, and many of the brand's products are EWG Verified. Attitude makes gentles products for babies, children, and even baby-safe household products, from surface cleaners to laundry detergents.

Article continues below advertisement

Babo Botanicals

Babo Botanicals' line of pediatrician-tested baby care products are all USDA Organic and made in the U.S.; most products are also certified vegan and EWG Verified. Plus, Babo is a Certified B Corp and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA. The brand works with independent farmers to source botanical ingredients and support sustainable farming, and some of the company's products are packaged in cartons to reduce plastic.

Article continues below advertisement

Babyganics

Babyganics makes body care products for babies, tots, and kids that are cruelty-free, as well as made without parabens, artificial fragrances, phthalates, petrolatum, and other banned ingredients. The company has a number of sustainability initiatives, including packaging its products in No. 2 HDPE plastic, which is one of the most widely recycled plastics. Babyganics' product range includes diapers, sunscreen, bath products, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Baja Baby

Baja Baby is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny as well as EWG Verified, and the company makes all of its products in small batches at a family-owned facility in Canada. The brand's baby products are 100 percent plant-based, "all-natural," and safe for newborns. And Baja Baby, which was founded by parents, uses glacial water ("the purest water source in the world") instead of regular water in its products.

Article continues below advertisement

Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees is certified cruelty-free, and its Baby & Mama line has a variety of skin products for babies and children that are described as 99.9 percent natural. Though the brand uses beeswax and other animal byproducts in a lot of its products, many are also vegan. Burt's Bees also has a number of efforts in place to reduce plastic packaging, as well as a partnership with TerraCycle to help consumers recycle their empty packaging.

Article continues below advertisement

California Baby

California Baby makes all of its products in a solar-powered factory in Los Angeles. The company is certified cruelty-free, all but three products are vegan, and the compay doesn't use any synthetic fragrance, among other no-no ingredients. Plus, California Baby has its own organic farm where calendula and lavender grow and are then used in the brand's products.

Article continues below advertisement

Earth Mama Organics

Earth Mama Organics makes skin products "for everyone and their mother." Product certifications include EWG Verified, Leaping Bunny Certified, and NEA Seal of Acceptance (meaning it's eczema-friendly). Many Earth Mama Organics products are organic, many are also are vegan, and the company describes itself as plastic neutral and partners with organizations including the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics and Earth Day Oregon.

Article continues below advertisement

Esembly

Esembly is best known for its cloth diapers, which are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton in South Asia. Esembly also has an extensive baby skincare line that is cruelty-free and free of petrochemicals, parabens, SLS, and dyes. All baby skin and laundry items are packaged in recycled plastic bottles, and the shipping packaging is made of recycled paper and/or plastic bottles.

Article continues below advertisement

La Petite Creme

La Petite Creme makes a unique USDA-certified organic diaper cream and related accoutrements, all of which are inspired by French baby care. Instead of using baby wipes to clean your little one, La Petite Creme wants you to use dry cotton pads with its cream squeezed on them. The company has been EWG verified, it's certified Cruelty-Free by Leaping Bunny, and it produces all of its products in Miami, Fla. Note that La Petite Creme's diapering products are not vegan, as they contain beeswax.

Article continues below advertisement

Nature's Baby Organics

Nature's Baby Organics makes hair and skin products that are minimally-processed, plant-derived, hypoallergenic, dermatologist-approved, and certified free of toxins. The brand is also cruelty-free, and nearly all products are vegan and contain a minimum of 70 percent organic ingredients. The brand is also working on making its packaging more sustainable and rolling out aluminum bottles for some of its products.

Article continues below advertisement

Pipette

Pipette makes safe products for babies, kids, and moms that are hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan, and EWG Verified. Pipette's key ingredient is its proprietary sugarcane-derived squalane which is designed to nurture skin. The company also has a list of more than 2,000 banned ingredients due to safety concerns, as well as descriptions of every ingredient used in Pipette products on the website.

Article continues below advertisement

Proudly

Proudly is a Black-owned children's skin and hair product company, with products specifically formulated to nourish "Black & Brown babies" as well as "all shades of melanated skin." The products were developed by dermatologist and pediatrician; they are also hypoallergenic, EWG Verified, Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free, and packaged in post-consumer recycled plastic containers.

Article continues below advertisement

Puracy

Puracy makes 100 percent plant-based and hypoallergenic products for babies and kids, as well as household cleaners. The company is certified cruelty-free by PETA and Leaping Bunny, as well as USP 51 standard certified, and Repeat Patch Insult Tests (RIPT) tested for allergens. The brand also uses recycled plastic containers and refill pouches in an effort to reduce waste.

Article continues below advertisement

Weleda

Certified B Corp and certified cruelty-free brand Weleda has a line of baby products, each of which are made with plants and flowers. They are also certified to NATRUE European standards, and certified by the UEBT for ethical sourcing. Many of Weleda's baby products are vegan, fragrance-free, and free of other potentially harmful ingredients.