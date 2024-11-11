Home > Small Changes > Food Why Do People Eat Cornstarch? A Look Into This Perplexing Culinary Trend While it may be beneficial to those with diabetes, it is otherwise devoid of significant amounts of nutrients. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 11 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Cornstarch has enjoyed a renaissance in popularity over the years due to its versatility. It is hailed for its multiple uses, from DIY slime to its inclusion as a material in earth-friendly, compostable plates. Cornstarch is an amazing thickener used to make a variety of sauces and is well-regarded for its culinary versatility. But did you know that people are eating cornstarch on its own?

Article continues below advertisement

Food trends and viral recipes on social media are nothing new. Is consuming cornstarch just a trend — or is it a science-backed recommendation with staying power? We answer these questions and more below so you can decide whether a scoop of cornstarch is nutritionally necessary and if it has a place on your plate.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What are the benefits of eating cornstarch?

While cornstarch is not to be viewed as a major source of beneficial nutrients, it may be helpful for some people, like those diagnosed with diabetes. According to a medically reviewed article in Verywell Health, cornstarch is simply a powdered corn product high in carbohydrates.

For individuals who seek to raise their blood sugar levels over a longer period, a small amount of cornstarch may prove to be a helpful resource, as directed by a medical professional. Per Verywell Health, consuming cornstarch may support those diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, as well as glycogen storage disease and other conditions where stabilizing blood sugar levels with a food source low on the glycemic index may prove useful.

Article continues below advertisement

Per a medically reviewed article in Livestrong, cornstarch may be helpful in controlling hunger — a use that is only recommended for those whom a medical provider deems medically necessary. Otherwise, there are many zero-waste snack ideas and creative recipes for kids and the young at heart to safely and responsibly manage hunger.

According to Healthline, cornstarch is a gluten-free food that is helpful for those with Celiac Disease. Confirm that the product was manufactured in an environment without the potential for cross-contamination by reading the label carefully. Otherwise, as Christina Heiser notes in Celiac Self-Care, there are many gluten-free flours and mixes available for those seeking a surefire gluten-free product.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Can you eat cornstarch every day?

You should not eat cornstarch daily unless a medical professional advises you to do so and carefully monitors your intake. As an ingredient that is rich in carbohydrates, it is vitally important that those with diabetes monitor their intake of cornstarch responsibly so as not to affect their blood sugar levels to an unmanageable or dangerous degree.