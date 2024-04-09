Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Taking Ozempic but Still Not Losing Weight? Here’s What Could Be Happening For anyone taking Ozempic but still not losing weight, your lifestyle choices or preexisting medical conditions could be working against the drug. By Eva Hagan Apr. 9 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Originally made to treat type 2 diabetes, the prescription injection medication Ozempic has become a popular weight loss drug. Semaglutide — best known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy — can be effective in suppressing appetite in addition to lowering blood sugar, which can in turn lead to weight loss.

However, if you have been taking Ozempic but are still not seeing the weight loss you had hoped for, there could be some lifestyle factors preventing you from losing weight, which we'll be exploring. Please remember that you should always consult with a doctor for proper individualized recommendations, and that this article is not medical advice, and. With that being said, here’s why you might not be losing weight on Ozempic.

You might not be losing weight on Ozempic if you have a health condition.

If you have conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or hyperthyroidism, your body might not be losing weight on Ozempic. According to Women’s Health, those with PCOS may find it hard to lose weight because their body is overproducing insulin, which can affect hunger cues and fat storage.

You may not be losing weight on Ozempic if your diet and exercise habits could use improvement.

If you are taking Ozempic but following a poor diet and not moving your body regularly, you probably won’t see the results you are hoping for. According to Drugs.com, Ozempic is meant to be paired with a healthy lifestyle for weight loss. So, if you want to get the most out of the drug, discuss your current food and exercise habits with your doctor.

You may have not been taking Ozempic long enough for it to work.

Everyone’s body is different, and while some people might see weight changes after a few weeks on Ozempic, for others, it could take longer. According to Women's Health, it takes at least a month of taking the medication for most people to see results on Ozempic, so make sure you are staying consistent, patient, and following your prescriber's instructions.

If you aren’t sleeping well, Ozempic may not be giving you results.

You’ve probably heard it before, but sleep is a key ingredient to good health. Well, the same can be said for good results on Ozempic. Poor sleep can lead to weight gain from increased appetite and food cravings, which can therefore affect the results of Ozempic. So, like diet and exercise, you want to make sure you prioritize a healthy amount of sleep in order to see the best results on Ozempic, per Ro.

You may need a higher dose of Ozempic.

There is a chance that you are on too low a dose of Ozempic for it to help you lose weight. The starting dose of Ozempic is 0.25 milligrams, and can eventually be increased to up to 2 milligrams. However, it’s important to speak with a doctor and follow their dosage instructions.

If you are skipping doses of Ozempic, you may not see results.