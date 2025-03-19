Here Are All of the Items That Whole Foods Has Recalled Thus Far in 2025 Green Matters will update this running list of recalls announced by Whole Foods throughout 2025. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 19 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Many of the major grocers where plant-based shoppers buy their food — from Walmart to Whole Foods to Wegmans to Trader Joe's to several other popular chains — have already announced recalls of commonly purchased items in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

If you have recently purchased groceries from Whole Foods — or you plan to shop there soon — check out the list of recalled items below to stay abreast of which foods to avoid right now and which items demand your attention. We will be updating this running list throughout the year, so be sure to check back often.

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

On March 14, 2025, 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese were recalled due to undeclared egg and meat ingredients.

C.H. Guenther & Son LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in “365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese” https://t.co/Nl3w273b4e pic.twitter.com/ZEK0ePIY5b — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 14, 2025

On March 14, San Antonio-based company C.H. Guenther & Son LLC issued a voluntary recall of 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese products purchased between Feb. 6 and March 11, according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The UPC Code for this product is: 99482499709, and the Best-By Date is Nov. 29, 2025.

Though the label only lists milk and dairy, as well as wheat as its declared allergens, the product is being recalled after a customer reported that "the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite," per the announcement.