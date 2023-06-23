Home > Small Changes > Food Bags of Frozen Pineapple Have Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination Pineapple is the latest frozen fruit to be recalled due to potential contamination. Here's what you need to know about the June 2023 recall. By Anna Garrison Jun. 23 2023, Updated 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's not unusual for fresh and frozen produce to occasionally face a recall out of safety concerns. Lately, however, more and more frozen fruits have been recalled for outbreaks of dangerous diseases such as hepatitis A and Listeria. On June 21, 2023, frozen pineapple joined the list of fruits in a recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), citing the "potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the frozen pinapple recall, including which brands and products have been recalled and what to do if you have recalled items in your freezer.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Recalled pineapple could put consumers at risk of Listeria.

On June 21, 2023, SunOpta Inc's subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued a voluntary recall of frozen fruit products linked to pineapple from a third-party supplier that may have been contaminated with Listeria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is the third leading cause of death from food born illness. It's most likely to deeply affect pregnant people, newborns, and adults aged 65 or over.

Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant people, the CDC says. Healthy individuals may feel short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Symptoms of illness usually begin within 24 hours of eating contaminated food and typically last 1-3 days.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Be sure to check the FDA website for specific lot codes associated with the outbreak. Products affected include: Great Value Mixed Fruit

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries

Great Value Mango Chunks

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks

365 Pineapple Chunks

365 Organic Whole Strawberries

365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas

365 Organic Blackberries

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend

Article continues below advertisement

Additional products affected by this outbreak include: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend

Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend

Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend

Good & Gather Mango Chunks

Good & Gather Blueberries

Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend Season’s Choice Tropical Blend Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened

Stores that contained the potentially contaminated frozen fruit mixes include: Walmart

Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

Target

Aldi

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Phoenix Han/Unsplash

What should you do if you eat recalled fruit?

As a result of the recall, customers are encouraged to check their freezers, remove them, or avoid eating potentially affected fruit. Once the potentially affected fruit is removed, put it in a sealed plastic back in a closed trash can. Then, wash out the freezer with hot water, soap, and water, and then promptly wash your hands. However, if you eat a recalled fruit and have no symptoms, the CDC says you do not need tests or treatment.