Tostitos Tortilla Chips Recall: Undeclared Milk Could Cause Life-threatening Consequences Those with lactose-intolerance and milk allergies should avoid Tostitos. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 7 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: PepsiCo and Markus Winkler/Unsplash

The hidden horrors that have contaminated many mass-produced popular foods continue to plague consumers in 2025. Undeclared allergens that have contaminated snacks and other foods and goods once again pose a threat to the lives of countless consumers who rely on the quality assurance that brands should provide. Once again, Frito-Lay is in the news for contamination of a popular food offering via undeclared allergens. Surprise, surprise.

If you have a milk allergy or suspect that you may experience adverse reactions following the consumption of foods with dairy in them, pay attention. Below, we describe the latest food recall from Frito-Lay, what product is affected, what consumers should do if they purchased the product recently, and more. As always, you should consult a doctor immediately if you have a milk allergy and recently consumed a product that has been recalled due to undeclared milk.

Frito-Lay issued a recall of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips due to undeclared milk.

On March 26, Frito-Lay issued a recall of its Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips due to undeclared milk, according to an announcement published a day later on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website. The 13 oz. bags of the product, per the announcement, may contain nacho cheese tortilla chips, and thus, undeclared milk that has contaminated the product.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," according to the announcement on the FDA website. Approximately 1,300 contaminated bags have been distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and online retailers, per the FDA, and have been available for purchase across 13 states since March 7.

Those 13 states include: Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Mississippi

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia.

The UPCs for the bags include 28400 and 52848. Those with milk allergies are advised to discard the product. While information for those seeking reimbursement for affected bags is not yet given, consumers can visit the Frito-Lay Contact Us page or call 1-800-352-4477 for more information.

Frito-Lay issued a similar recall for Lay's Classic Potato Chips in December 2024.

If this frustrating food recall sounds familiar, there's good reason. Just a few months prior, Frito-Lay endangered the lives of consumers due to undeclared milk in their Lay's Classic Potato Chips in December 2024. In fact, that recall escalated to a Class I recall by January 2025, which is the FDA's classification for a recall with the highest level of risk for consumers.