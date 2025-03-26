Over 10,000 Coca-Cola Cans Have Been Recalled Due to Plastic Contamination — Details Here The recall has so far been limited to Illinois and Wisconsin. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 26 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: James Yarema/Unsplash

Those who indulge in a can of Coca-Cola as the weather warms up will want to think twice before your next purchase. The classic soda brand has had more than 10,000 cans recalled in March 2025, joining a laundry list of popular food brands as well as major retail stores that have announced several recalls in just the first three months of 2025. The concerning number of recalls to start the first quarter of the year speaks to the utter lack of quality assurance by today's manufacturers.

If you believe you consumed a contaminated can of Coca-Cola and have been experiencing adverse side effects, contact your doctor immediately. Keep reading to learn more about which Coca-Cola cans have been recalled, in which states the recall occurred, and what to do if you have been affected by the recall.



More than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola were recalled in March 2025.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Report, Milwaukee-based manufacturer Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, initiated a recall of 12-ounce Coca-Cola Original Taste cans on March 6 due to plastic contamination within the cans. Per the report, the affected cans have been distributed to Illinois and Wisconsin only. All told, 864 12-count packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste cans have been recalled, totaling more than 10,000 cans, according to USA Today.

On March 24, the FDA escalated the concern to a Class II recall. Per the FDA, such a classification indicates that "use of, or exposure to, the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or an outcome where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." Per the FDA's report, the affected cans contain the Date Code "SEP2925MDA" and the Time Stamp "1100-1253."

Also, per the FDA report, the following UPCs are affiliated with the recalled cans: Single Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6

12-can Pack UPC: 0 49000-02890 4 As of March 26, neither Coca-Cola nor its Milwaukee-based manufacturer has provided instructions for proper disposal of the contaminated cans or guidance for customers seeking a refund for the affected cans.

The manufacturer shared the following response with Forbes contributor Stephanie Gravalese: "Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is voluntarily recalling 864 cases of 12-pack Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans. The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."

In January 2025, Coca-Cola cans were recalled in Europe due to high levels of the chemical chlorate.

As Euronews reported in January 2025, Coca-Cola issued a recall of Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Tropico, and Minute Maid products throughout Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Per the report, the products may have been distributed to other countries as well. The recall was issued due to the products containing high levels of chlorate. Per Euronews, the chemical comes from chlorine disinfectants utilized during the manufacturing process.