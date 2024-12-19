Frito-Lay Recalls Popular Potato Chips Due To Possible Allergen Contamination Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe so it's important to make sure your chips aren't included. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 19 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: GR Stock/Unsplash

Shoppers in two U.S. states should double-check their snack cabinets after popular chip maker Frio-Lay issued a recall on some of its products. That's because the company worries that the food may have come into contact with an undisclosed allergen during processing, which could put those with allergies and intolerances at risk for a reaction.

Keep reading to learn more about why Frido Lay recalled potato chips, including info on the batches are included, and what you need to do if you have purchased some of the recalled chips listed in the food safety alert.

Source: Di Weng/Unsplash

Why did Frito-Lay issue a potato chip recall?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the company's announcement on Dec. 18, 2024, just two days after Frito-Lay made the decision to recall some of their potato chips over concerns that they had been previously undeclared milk. The company was alerted to the possible contamination after being told by a customer who had come into contact with the chips. As such, the company decided to recall the batches they felt could contain the dairy products.

Which Frito-Lay products are included in the recall?

Shoppers with Lay's Classic Potato Chips in their cabinets should check the bags for their UPC code and "Guaranteed Fresh" dates. According to the FDA, this includes bags with UPCs 28400 and 31041 and those with a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025. In addition to those two items, the company says impacted bags will also have manufacturing codes of 6462307xx or 6463307xx. Those bags that do not contain that information are not currently part of this recall.

What states are included in the Frito-Lay potato chip recall?

Fortunately, it seems like this recall is further limited to just those products sold in Washington and Oregon. Those chips were available for purchase by distributors in those states at e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail locations, and they were first put on shelves around Nov. 3, 2024.

What do you do if you purchased the recalled chips?

Anyone with a dairy allergy or sensitivity should discard the chips without eating them. Those shoppers can then get a refund by calling Frito-Lay's Consumer Relations department during business hours at 1-800-352-4477. Those who do not have a milk allergy are still free to eat the chips since the company's main concern is that someone could possibly experience an allergic reaction.