Tabitha Brown Seasonings: Five New Blends Join Her Famous Sunshine Seasoning
Tabitha Brown has her own line of seasonings, as part of the McCormick by Tabitha Brown collection.
Exuberant actress, vegan foodie, and TikTok superstar Tabitha Brown is one of those people that really makes you wonder how she does it all.
Brown hosts an Emmy-nominated YouTube talk show, she has published multiple books, she has her own hair care brand, she has designed various food and product lines with Target, and she even has her own seasonings, as part of the McCormick by Tabitha Brown collection.
Shortly after the initial release of her first spice blend, Sunshine Seasoning, people on eBay were spotted bidding more than $120 for a two-pack of the product, as reported by VegNews — so it's safe to say that Brown's products are popular.
Fortunately, Tabitha Brown has released a few other seasonings since then, as well as recipe blends. She actually put five new salt-free seasoning products out in April 2023, meaning it should be a bit easier to get your hands on one of them.
“I brought a little bit of sunshine to food lovers with McCormick and Sunshine Seasoning, and it’s definitely time we teamed back up to bring more joy and love to your kitchen to inspire healthy cooking every day of the week,” Tabitha Brown said in a statement shared with Green Matters in April. “I can’t wait to see how everyone decides to spice up their meals with my new salt free seasoning blends and recipe mixes, whether you’re a vegan or non-vegan, because that’s your business.”
Keep reading to learn about each of Tabitha Brown's seasonings, and for info on where to buy them.
Sunshine Seasoning
Tabitha Brown released her first spice blend in the summer of 2021, called Sunshine Seasoning. Brown recommends using this salt-free, Caribbean-inspired seasoning blend to spice up your tofu scramble — or anything, really.
Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning
Released in April 2023, the Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning is a nod to Brown's catchphrase "like so like that." The seasoning has a sweet and smoky taste, and Brown uses it when making vegan bacon, collards, mushrooms, and carrots.
Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning
"Very good" is another of Brown's catchphrases, and it's appropriately used in the name of this garlic-based seasoning, which Brown recommends adding to veggies, pasta, and marinara sauce.
Taco Business Seasoning Mix
The catchphrase queen also loves to state "that's your business" — and the name was used to title the Taco Business Seasoning Mix. Made with spices including paprika, cumin, and chili peppers, this seasoning packet is designed to give any dish a taco-inspired taste.
Burger Business Seasoning Mix
This seasoning mix is made with various herbs, spices, vegetables, and natural hickory smoke flavor, and is designed to amp up the flavor of any burger, vegan or otherwise.
Sauté Business Seasoning Mix
This blend combines strong flavors like garlic, ginger, cinnamon, and sesame oil, and is designed to give any veggies a savory edge.
Where to buy Tabitha Brown's seasonings:
When Brown announced her five new seasoning products in mid-April, she wrote on Instagram: "And honey trust me they all about to be y’all’s business this spring and summer because they are coming to stores near you!!"
More specifically, the two bottled seasoning blends will arrive on store shelves and on Amazon this spring, and the three recipe mix packets will start appearing in stores and on Amazon later this summer.
As of publication in April 2023, Sunshine Seasoning is available for purchase, despite having sold out in the past. You can buy it on McCormick's website, retailing for $14.49 for a pack of two bottles; or, look up stores that sell Sunshine Seasoning, which include many Target locations.