Source: Getty Images Tabitha Brown speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans. Tabitha Brown Seasonings: Five New Blends Join Her Famous Sunshine Seasoning Tabitha Brown has her own line of seasonings, as part of the McCormick by Tabitha Brown collection. By Sophie Hirsh Apr. 28 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Exuberant actress, vegan foodie, and TikTok superstar Tabitha Brown is one of those people that really makes you wonder how she does it all. Brown hosts an Emmy-nominated YouTube talk show, she has published multiple books, she has her own hair care brand, she has designed various food and product lines with Target, and she even has her own seasonings, as part of the McCormick by Tabitha Brown collection.

Shortly after the initial release of her first spice blend, Sunshine Seasoning, people on eBay were spotted bidding more than $120 for a two-pack of the product, as reported by VegNews — so it's safe to say that Brown's products are popular.

Fortunately, Tabitha Brown has released a few other seasonings since then, as well as recipe blends. She actually put five new salt-free seasoning products out in April 2023, meaning it should be a bit easier to get your hands on one of them.

“I brought a little bit of sunshine to food lovers with McCormick and Sunshine Seasoning, and it’s definitely time we teamed back up to bring more joy and love to your kitchen to inspire healthy cooking every day of the week,” Tabitha Brown said in a statement shared with Green Matters in April. “I can’t wait to see how everyone decides to spice up their meals with my new salt free seasoning blends and recipe mixes, whether you’re a vegan or non-vegan, because that’s your business.”

Keep reading to learn about each of Tabitha Brown's seasonings, and for info on where to buy them.

Sunshine Seasoning

Source: McCormick

Tabitha Brown released her first spice blend in the summer of 2021, called Sunshine Seasoning. Brown recommends using this salt-free, Caribbean-inspired seasoning blend to spice up your tofu scramble — or anything, really.

Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning

Source: McCormick

Released in April 2023, the Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning is a nod to Brown's catchphrase "like so like that." The seasoning has a sweet and smoky taste, and Brown uses it when making vegan bacon, collards, mushrooms, and carrots.

Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning

Source: McCormick, iStock

"Very good" is another of Brown's catchphrases, and it's appropriately used in the name of this garlic-based seasoning, which Brown recommends adding to veggies, pasta, and marinara sauce.

Taco Business Seasoning Mix

Source: McCormick, iStock

The catchphrase queen also loves to state "that's your business" — and the name was used to title the Taco Business Seasoning Mix. Made with spices including paprika, cumin, and chili peppers, this seasoning packet is designed to give any dish a taco-inspired taste.

Burger Business Seasoning Mix

Source: McCormick, iStock

This seasoning mix is made with various herbs, spices, vegetables, and natural hickory smoke flavor, and is designed to amp up the flavor of any burger, vegan or otherwise.

Sauté Business Seasoning Mix

Source: McCormick, iStock

This blend combines strong flavors like garlic, ginger, cinnamon, and sesame oil, and is designed to give any veggies a savory edge.

Where to buy Tabitha Brown's seasonings:

When Brown announced her five new seasoning products in mid-April, she wrote on Instagram: "And honey trust me they all about to be y’all’s business this spring and summer because they are coming to stores near you!!" More specifically, the two bottled seasoning blends will arrive on store shelves and on Amazon this spring, and the three recipe mix packets will start appearing in stores and on Amazon later this summer.

