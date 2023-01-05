TikTok Star, Tabitha Brown, Launches a Vegan Food Line at Target — What You Should Know

Tabitha Brown has had quite a busy few years. She garnered a massive TikTok following during the COVID-19 lockdowns back in 2020, she landed her own Food Network series called It’s CompliPlated in 2022, and now, Tabitha Brown is launching a new vegan line at Target. This will be her third line sold at U.S. stores, to date.

Featuring everything from cookware to plant-based pantry staples, the line is affordable and highlights bringing people together through nourishing home-cooked meals.