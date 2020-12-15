These Vegan Christmas Dinner Dishes Will Have Everyone Asking For Seconds

@thefoodietakesflight's Crispy Cauliflower requires 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon of corn starch,1 teaspoon of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 3/4 cups of water for the batter, as well as two small heads of raw cauliflower cut into florets, frying oil, and 2 cups Japanese breadcrumbs. Start by mixing the batter ingredients, and coat each floret, before dunking them in bread crumbs. Then, heat a frying pan with oil, and cook each floret until golden brown, before serving with your sauce of choice.