Vegan Chef and Cookbook Author, Tabitha Brown, Has Been Nominated for Two Emmys

There's truly nothing better than seeing someone you were already rooting for succeed. And that's how we're feeling about Tabitha Brown right now.

After rising to fame in the last few years, for her incredible TikTok and Instagram videos documenting her delicious plant-based eats, the 43-year-old mother of two has secured not one, but two Emmy Nominations. Yes, you heard that correctly — Tabitha Brown has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.