Thanks to Beyond Meat, Vegetarians Can Now Enjoy Pizza Hut’s Take On Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza Hut's Beyond Meat pepperoni pizza, according to the press release, tastes exactly like the classic pie you've probably come to know and love. Beyond Meat's take on the popular Italian meat is crispy and has a slight kick — aka it's pretty akin to the real thing. Like most of the plant-based protein company's creations, the "pepperoni" is made up of peas and rice without soy or gluten — but unlike pepperoni that's made with animal products, it comes without hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol.