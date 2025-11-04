“Accidentally Vegan” Brand OREO Releases Thanksgiving Cookies — But Are They? New flavors include "Turkey & Stuffing" and "Pumpkin Pie." By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 4 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: OREO

It's often been said that OREO cookies are considered by many consumers to be "accidentally vegan," as the ingredient list is free of animal byproducts. However, the issue of whether or not they are truly vegan is a gray one, as the sugar in OREO cookies is not labeled as organic, and thus is likely produced using bone char from farmed animals. The OREO brand has turned heads with the release of a slew of new Thanksgiving flavors, but are they vegan?

If you adhere to a vegan lifestyle and consume only plant-based cookies, there's a good chance a sleeve of OREOS is in your pantry right now or on the snack tray at one of your friends' houses. Whether or not you consider OREOS to be vegan, accidentally vegan, or none of the above, it is important to know whether the brand's new Thanksgiving Dinner Inspired cookie tin is vegan-friendly. Below, we explore the ingredient list on the new OREO cookie tin and whether or not it is safe for vegans.

OREO has a new Thanksgiving Dinner Inspired cookie tin. Is it vegan?

The OREO brand has come out with a brand new, limited edition, Thanksgiving Dinner-Inspired cookie tin. The new flavors include: Cranberry Sauce (2 cookies)

Pumpkin Pie (2 cookies)

Turkey & Stuffing (2 cookies)

Creamed Corn (2 cookies)

Sweet Potato (2 cookies)

Caramel Apple Pie (2 cookies). The Turkey & Stuffing cookies, surely, do not consider bits of actual turkey. Assumptions aside, let's turn to the ingredient list to confirm whether or not the new cookie flavors are vegan.

Oreo has introduced a limited-edition line of Thanksgiving dinner-inspired cookies. Here's how you can try the new flavors. https://t.co/YZzUEkhymw pic.twitter.com/Ydihgs0b6m — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 4, 2025

According to the ingredient list on the OREO website, the "chocolatey coating" contains "Whey (from Milk), Milk, Nonfat Milk, Buttermilk, Lactose," among the toxic additives. Not to mention, the cookies contain a slew of artificial color dyes, some of which may be extracts from bugs. The artificial food dyes include a not-so-tantalizing: Red 3, Red 40, Red 40 Lake, Blue 1, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Yellow 6 Lake, and Yellow 5 Lake.

@drreza_t Ever heard of Red Dye 40? Any thoughts on it being banned in other countries, but not the US? ♬ original sound - Dr. Reza T

It is obvious, then, that the list of allergens associated with the new Thanksgiving Dinner Inspired OREO cookie tin includes milk. Therefore, vegans must avoid the new OREO cookie flavors. Thankfully, as a vegan, you are never without options. Did you know that there are several vegan Girl Scout cookie flavors, including Toast-Yay, Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Lemonades, Adventurefuls, and Caramel Chocolate Chip?