Are Oreo Cookies Vegan? What You Need to Know About the Sweet Treat

For example, without the clear identification of animal-based ingredients on the back of a package of Oreos, many people have found themselves wondering if Oreo cookies are actually vegan. Find out the facts below.

Are Oreos vegan in the U.S.?

There's good news for vegans living in the states. According to the ingredients listed on the product's website, Oreos distributed in the U.S. are considered vegan thanks to the lack of animal products used to make them. However, the recipe used by the makers of Oreos wasn't designed for vegans. Instead, it's more of a happy accident that these delicious cookies and all of their variations happen to be vegan-friendly.

Even without using eggs, milk, or additional ingredients sourced from a living creature, some won't eat Oreos because of the sugar used to make them. According to The Spruce Eats, cane sugar goes through a refinement process that involves running the product through a filter occasionally made from the charred bones of animals. While the sugar may not contain any leftover bone fragments, it may have come into contact with it.

For some vegans, being unable to ascertain whether or not the sugar used to make Oreos has gone through this process is enough for them to pass on the classic treat.

Oreos produced outside of the U.S. may not be vegan.

While U.S.-based vegans may be able to take comfort in the fact that their Oreos are free from animal byproducts, those in other countries like the U.K. cannot. The FAQ page on the company's U.K. website reveals that cookies (or more accurately, the ingredients) made across the pond may come into contact with milk while being made.

The website warns that while this may be acceptable for some vegans, those with dairy allergies should be sure to double-check the package and follow any allergen-related directives listed on the box. Additionally, those living in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand should also double-check their packaging before noshing on the sugary staple.