Vegan Pizzas, Tacos and More Shine at The Buffet in Wynn Las Vegas A symbol of a thriving period of Vegas history, The Buffet offers several vegan options. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 6 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET

Las Vegas legend Steve Wynn's namesake property, the Wynn Las Vegas, has consistently been ranked as the most vegan-friendly property on The Strip, with several plant-based options spread across its bevy of dining options. From the stunning Terrace Point Cafe's surprisingly vegan-friendly menu to The Buffet—a dining option plain in its name, though anything but in its numerous vegetarian options—Wynn's beautiful property in Las Vegas matches the sanctity of its animal-free food offerings.

As of March 2025, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a not-so-lucky eight buffets remain on the four-plus-mile stretch of road known as The Strip. With the luxurious buffet at the Wynn being one of the few holdouts remaining, is it worth it for locals and tourists alike to drop roughly $100 per person and catapult back to a time when buffets were synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip? Tuck in your napkin, pull up a chair, and join us for a tour of this hot spot's best vegan options.

The custom vegan pizza options are tops at the Wynn's buffet.

On an unseasonably cool, uncommonly rainy Vegas day in May, Green Matters visited The Buffet, itself a nontraditional buffet in so many amazing ways. It is rare to find a buffet that affords diners the option of ordering a custom, 4-slice personal pizza — until the Wynn stepped in to offer vegan diners an innovative way to enjoy the buffet in their own way. With Daiya brand cheese, a slew of vegetables, and a crust that is tasty enough on its own, pizza lovers won't be disappointed.

Crepes and donuts are the stars of the dessert buffet.

"The donuts are the best. My stomach felt like it would explode three crepes ago. The vegan desserts are where they really shine," vegan diner A.J. Brooks shared at the dessert station after completing a tour of The Buffet with Chef Edward Santiago. While being ushered to their seats, diners are asked if they have allergies. Those with allergies are escorted to the beginning of the buffet, where Chef Santiago and his chef colleagues await to lead a tour of the facility.

“It’s all about communication,” Santiago told Green Matters exclusively, while explaining how The Buffet's chefs can supply clean, unused tongs for diners who are concerned about reusing tongs that may have come in contact with a non-vegan food item, or one that may have contacted an item for which they have severe allergies. Diners who maintain certain diets for religious reasons, too, are encouraged to contact the facility ahead of time to talk through their concerns.

Custom street tacos are a hit with vegan diners.

Those who enjoy the taste and texture of Impossible brand meat will be thrilled to discover that custom street tacos are another option for diners. While the chef manning the street taco station initially cooked our tacos with a spatula and on a grill that had been used to cook chicken and cow meat, Chef Santiago arranged for the food to be remade in the back of the kitchen on a clean grill with clean utensils.

Your own vegan concoctions are encouraged, too.