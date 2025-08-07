An Ongoing List of All of the Kroger Food Recalls in 2025 Discard or return any recalled items for your family's safety. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 7 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: kroger/X

If you shop at popular grocery chains throughout the U.S. like the multi-state grocery giant Kroger, you have no doubt seen items coming off the shelves as countless food recalls have threatened the safety of consumers everywhere. It is certainly a dangerous and scary time to be a consumer, as so much fresh produce and popular go-to kitchen staples have been recalled in 2025, with absolutely no end in sight as quality assurance from brands is seemingly at an all-time low.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're a Kroger shopper you should know that there have been multiple items recalled in the first half of 2025 alone. If you haven't been alerted to the items you purchased that have been recalled, you'll want to pay attention to the reporting below to ensure that you're keeping your friends, family, and yourself safe by avoiding the consumption of recalled goods. Keep reading to learn more about food items that have been recalled by Kroger in 2025, as well as how to get a refund if possible.

High Noon Beach Variety Packs were recalled in multiple states.

A labeling error caused some High Noon Beach Variety Packs to be sold under the Celsius energy drink name. Therefore, cans labeled under the Celsius energy drink name actually contained vodka, which means that some consumers could have consumed alcohol unintentionally.

Article continues below advertisement

High Noon warns consumers that some of its vodka seltzers were accidentally labeled as Celsius energy drinks. pic.twitter.com/fOvvORLm7S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2025

According to Newsweek, the High Noon recall occurred in Kroger stores throughout Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Virginia. "Consumers who have purchased the identified High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs or mislabeled CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition should contact High Noon Consumer Relations at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com to get more information on next steps, including refunds," per the Company Announcement on the FDA website.

Article continues below advertisement

Al Fresco Fully Cooked Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage was recalled in multiple states.

The Al Fresco brand of Fully Cooked Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage was recalled at Fred Meyer stores in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Fred Meyer is a subsidiary within the Kroger Family of Companies, according to the Kroger website.

Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts U.S. Voluntary Recall of Four Carton Sizes of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches Due to Labeling Error https://t.co/5hw2MhMtTD pic.twitter.com/KXFP7YbgHK — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) July 8, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Nabisco Ritz Sandwich Variety Packs were recalled throughout the U.S.

RITZ Cracker Peanut Butter Sandwiches were recalled due to a life-threatening labelling error. "Distributed in stores across much of the Midwest, South, and Southeast, these products may be incorrectly labeled as cheese when they contain peanut butter—posing an allergen hazard to those with peanut allergies," according to Newsweek.

Lewis Bakery Artisan Style Half Loaf Bread was recalled in many states.

According to a recall notice on the Kroger website, the 12 oz. packages of Lewis Bakery Artisan Style Half Loaf Bread were recalled because "The product may contain HAZELNUTS and, if eaten, could result in severe allergic reactions in people sensitive to TREE NUTS." Customers are encouraged to return the product to Kroger for a full refund.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Newsweek, the Lewis Bakery Artisan Style Half Loaf Bread packages were sold at "Kroger locations in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania."

Oscar Mayer turkey bacon products recalled over possible listeria contamination https://t.co/SgAWoKbXl5 pic.twitter.com/51ytH4CqAW — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2025

Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon has been recalled in 18 states.