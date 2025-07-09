RITZ Cracker Peanut Butter Sandwiches Recalled Due to "Life-Threatening" Labelling Error
Prepare for a refund for your incorrectly labeled RITZ crackers.
Published July 9 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET
The RITZ brand of cracker sandwiches is a popular snack food for countless people. As such, we rely on the accuracy of labels on food packaging to ensure we are consuming food that is aligned with our values (e.g., vegan) and so that we may avoid allergens, such as dairy.
Despite the urgent need for accuracy in labels, RITZ manufacturer, Mondelēz Global LLC, issued a recall of multiple varieties of their peanut butter cracker sandwiches due to a labeling blunder.
Which RITZ crackers have been affected, and is there a possibility of deadly consequences? Can consumers get a refund for their purchases of the affected RITZ cracker sandwiches that have been recalled?
If you're a RITZ cracker sandwich enjoyer, be on the lookout for the products listed below, and prepare to fight for a refund after Mondelēz Global LLC committed an enormous labeling gaffe.
Mondelēz Global LLC issued a recall of RITZ peanut butter sandwich crackers.
According to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, Mondelēz Global LLC issued a recall of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches that come in various quantities. The Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packages were manufactured in the U.S. and distributed throughout the country.
"The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety," according to the company announcement on the FDA website. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product."
The recall encompasses the following products:
- 8-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons
- 20-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons
- 40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons
- 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack cartons.
The "Best When Used By Dates," according to the company announcement on the FDA website, include:
- Nov. 1 - Nov. 9 for the 8-count Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packs
- Nov. 1 - Nov. 9 and Jan. 2 - Jan. 22, 2026 for the 20-count Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packs
- Nov. 1 - Nov. 9 and Jan. 2 - Jan. 22, 2026 for the 40-count Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packs
- Nov. 2 - Nov. 9 for the 20-Count Variety Pack.
"Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected by this recall," according to the company announcement on the FDA website. "In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those listed in the above grid are also not affected by this recall."
Thankfully, Mondelēz Global LLC reports that there have been no documented injuries or illnesses relating to their egregious labeling gaffe.
Nevertheless, the company advises: "Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day, 7 days per week to get more information about the recall."