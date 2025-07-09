RITZ Cracker Peanut Butter Sandwiches Recalled Due to "Life-Threatening" Labelling Error Prepare for a refund for your incorrectly labeled RITZ crackers. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 9 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: RITZ

The RITZ brand of cracker sandwiches is a popular snack food for countless people. As such, we rely on the accuracy of labels on food packaging to ensure we are consuming food that is aligned with our values (e.g., vegan) and so that we may avoid allergens, such as dairy. Despite the urgent need for accuracy in labels, RITZ manufacturer, Mondelēz Global LLC, issued a recall of multiple varieties of their peanut butter cracker sandwiches due to a labeling blunder.

Article continues below advertisement

Which RITZ crackers have been affected, and is there a possibility of deadly consequences? Can consumers get a refund for their purchases of the affected RITZ cracker sandwiches that have been recalled? If you're a RITZ cracker sandwich enjoyer, be on the lookout for the products listed below, and prepare to fight for a refund after Mondelēz Global LLC committed an enormous labeling gaffe.

Source: Maryam Sicard/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Mondelēz Global LLC issued a recall of RITZ peanut butter sandwich crackers.

According to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, Mondelēz Global LLC issued a recall of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches that come in various quantities. The Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packages were manufactured in the U.S. and distributed throughout the country.

"The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety," according to the company announcement on the FDA website. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product."

Article continues below advertisement

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/oHV9QkWfWg pic.twitter.com/sImhIsFzkD — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) July 9, 2025

The recall encompasses the following products: 8-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons

20-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons

40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons

20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack cartons.

Article continues below advertisement

RECALL: Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled nationwide due to labeling error on some packages https://t.co/84izCPfnkH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 9, 2025

The "Best When Used By Dates," according to the company announcement on the FDA website, include: Nov. 1 - Nov. 9 for the 8-count Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packs

Nov. 1 - Nov. 9 and Jan. 2 - Jan. 22, 2026 for the 20-count Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packs

Nov. 1 - Nov. 9 and Jan. 2 - Jan. 22, 2026 for the 40-count Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich packs

Nov. 2 - Nov. 9 for the 20-Count Variety Pack.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected by this recall," according to the company announcement on the FDA website. "In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those listed in the above grid are also not affected by this recall."