Bread Recall 2025 List: What to Know About Contaminated Bread Products

It has not been a good year for grain-based goods — or food and beauty products in general — to put it mildly. With so many major food manufacturers, grocery providers, and personal health product makers all issuing recalls en masse throughout 2025, the first half of the year has been a startling reminder of the profound lack of oversight and quality assurance in today's manufacturing processes.

Keep reading to learn more about all the bread manufacturers that have recalled products in 2025.



On April 12, Upper Crust Bakery issued a recall of bread distributed to several states.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Report, Upper Crust Bakery issued a recall of three products that were distributed to Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio: 89 cases of 4-ounce Ancient Grains Hoagie Roll

699 cases of 18-ounce Multigrain Sourdough

30 cases of 20-ounce Whole Grain Multigrain. The urgent recall was issued because glass fragments were discovered atop each of the three bread products, per the FDA Enforcement Report.

Per the report, each of the three bread products distributed to the six states were sold frozen and packaged in corrugated paper cartons. To date, no injuries have been reported, according to Consumer Affairs. For those doing the math at home, according to Fortune, that makes more than 800 cases of bread recalled due to glass fragments contaminating the bread.

In February 2025, FGF Brands recalled two million baked goods.

In February 2025, The New York Times reported that two million baked goods were recalled due to Listeria contamination. The manufacturer, FGF Brands, has since scrubbed their statement on the recall from the website. Interestingly enough, as The New York Times points out, "Listeria is the third leading cause of death from food-borne illness in the U.S."

Sixty products from FGF Brands accounted for the two million recalled baked goods, some of which included doughnuts and fritters sold at Dunkin'. Both the FGF Brands recall and the current Upper Crust Bakery recall rose to Class II recalls in the FDA's classification system.

A Class II recall indicates "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," per the FDA. If you have come in contact with an item included in a recent recall, or you suspect the bread you are consuming is contaminated, be sure to dispose of it, document the concern, and contact the manufacturer for a refund.