An Ongoing List of All the Wegmans Recalls in 2025 Check back for additional updates throughout the year. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 11 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Wegmans

Wegmans is a popular grocery chain that also manufactures and distributes store brand products. And, like many companies, it has experienced its share of product safety recalls throughout the years. It sounds like 2025 has been no exception, and the company has had to issue a recall on a popular item sold at stores across the country.

You can learn more about all of the product recalls issued by Wegmans in 2025 below, including what the store is advising customers to do when they've purchased a recalled item. And, don't forget to keep checking back throughout the year, because GreenMatters will continue to update this list as new recalls are announced.

Wegmans recalls braised beef dish.

Wegmans announced a recall of its Wegmans Cook in Bag Braised Beef with Vegetables on April 7, 2025. The company cited potential contamination as the reason for the recall in a statement posted to their website, and according to the post, the product could potentially contain pieces of white rubber. As such, they are telling shoppers who purchased items with a UPC code of 100-77890-61671-7 and a Best By Date of 04/16/2025 to bring their purchase back to the store for a full refund.

