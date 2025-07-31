High Noon Recalls Some Celsius Energy Drinks That Accidentally Contain Alcohol Celsius energy drink consumers are in for a shocking surprise. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 31 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: High Noon, Celsius

Another day, another recall of a popular drink that could have disastrous consequences. If you enjoy consuming energy drinks, you will want to pay attention to the latest news about the Celsius brand of energy drinks that have been recalled. Aside from the debate as to whether or not energy drinks are healthful or downright bad for you, the latest recall of the Celsius brand of energy drinks speaks to the startling lack of quality assurance exhibited by some brands.

Article continues below advertisement

Why have Celsius energy drinks been recalled, and why are consumers at risk of extremely undesirable consequences? Below, we report on the latest High Noon brand and Celsius brand drink recalls and explain why some consumers are furious about a labeling mix-up with unfortunate ramifications. Keep reading to learn more about why you should pause before purchasing any Celsius brand energy drinks in the near future, at least until the FDA reports that the recall has concluded.

High Noon recalled some Celsius energy drinks containing alcohol.

According to a Company Announcement by the High Noon brand on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, a recall has been issued of High Noon Beach Variety Packs (12-pack of 12 fl. oz. cans) after they were mislabeled as CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. To be perfectly clear: cans containing vodka seltzer were mislabeled as energy drinks, meaning consumers were liable to consume alcohol and experience undesirable consequences unintentionally.

Article continues below advertisement

The canned cocktail maker High Noon is warning customers that some of its vodka seltzers were accidentally labeled as Celsius energy drinks. https://t.co/a0RnJ4BfGF — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2025

"Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion," according to the FDA website, which also reports that "no illnesses or adverse events" have been reported to the FDA as of the time of this writing. The first product lot being recalled is the High Noon Beach Variety Packs that contain 12 individual 12 fl. oz. cans. The second product lot being recalled is the CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, which comes in 12 fl. oz. cans.

Article continues below advertisement

The High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs "were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin," per the Company Announcement on the FDA website. Furthermore, distributors shipped those products between July 21 through July 23 to retail establishments in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Article continues below advertisement

"Consumers are advised to dispose of the CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition cans with the impacted lot codes (L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11) and not consume the liquid," per the Company Announcement on the FDA website. "High Noon Beach Variety packs with different lot codes than above are not affected by this recall and are safe to consume."