Veganism Has Joey Chestnut Gone Vegan? Champion Banned From the Nathan's Hot Dog Contest This comes after news of a partnership with a vegan meat brand. By Lauren Wellbank Jun. 12 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Joey Chestnut may not exactly be a household name, but he has a legion of supporters behind him in the world of competitive eating. That's because Chestnut has won several high profile contests over the years, including a fan favorite competition sponsored by Nathan's Hot Dogs every Independence Day. So, ever since news broke that Chestnut was going to be banned from the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, fans have found themselves asking, "What gives?"

Has Chestnut turned his back on competitive eating? Or has he, like some assume thanks to his new collaboration with a plant-based meat manufacturer, gone vegan? The answer to these questions may be even more surprising than Chestnut's ability to scarf down 76 hot dogs in a single sitting. Keep reading to learn exactly why the competitive eater got banned from the contest, and what he hopes to do about it.

Source: Getty Images

Is Joey Chestnut vegan now?

No, Joey Chestnut isn't vegan. He just has a deal with Impossible Foods, which makes vegan meat, leading some fans to wonder if he has gone vegan. In fact, Chestnut is still very much into eating meat, both casually and competitively, as is evidenced by some of his social media posts about the matter. The champ even managed to take home the top prize during a May Dead End BBQ contest in May 2024, where he apparently put away 14 pounds of bologna in just eight minutes.

Is a Meatless Monday or a More Meat Monday?? Ohh baby — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 3, 2024

Why did Joey Chestnut get banned? Here's a look at his Impossible Foods contract.

The Impossible Foods endorsement deal was inked sometime after the July 4, 2023 contest, during a time when The Washington Post reports that the hot dog connoisseur's deal with Nathan's Hot Dogs had expired. And while the contract with Impossible doesn't prohibit Chestnut from working with other retailers, it's the people at Nathan's who are taking a hard stance on the subject.

That's unfortunate for Chestnut, who not only stands to loose out on a $300,000 deal with the hot dog brand — something a source shared with The Washington Post on the condition their name would be kept out of the press — but he'll also lose out on the contest's annual prize money, which is typically $10,000 according to a New York NBC News affiliate.

Joey Chestnut still hopes to participate in the Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest.

The champ better start steeling himself for some heartbreak. Chestnut wrote a thread on X (formerly Twitter) about disappointment over learning he was being banned from the contest.

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

(2/3)To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I’m being banned, and it doesn’t impact the July 4th event. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

But still, it doesn't seem like Nathan's plans to change its policy anytime soon. According to the chair and co-founder of Major League Eating, the association that acts as a governing body for Nathan's competitive eating contest, Nathan's has denied Chestnut's requests to reconsider the ban.