Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Source: Impossible Foods Impossible Foods Introduces Vegan Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Patties and More By Sophie Hirsh Feb. 22 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

When Impossible Foods first came onto the scene in 2016 — and for a few years thereafter — the company was all about perfecting the Impossible Burger. But in recent years, Impossible Foods has gained even more fans thanks to its realistic vegan Chicken Nuggets and Patties. And now, the vegan food tech company is ramping up its production of plant-based chicken with three new products: Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Impossible Spicy Chicken Patties, and Impossible Chicken Tenders.

Article continues below advertisement

The brand hinted that this news was coming the day before making the official announcement. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, Impossible Foods replied to a few tweets (and then shared screenshots to its Instagram Story) from customers who were asking the brand if it would consider making a spicy nugget.

Article continues below advertisement

Then on the morning of Feb. 22, 2023, Impossible Foods made things official, officially announcing its newest product lineup. “Our chicken products caught on fast with consumers, and they’ve served as a successful entry-point to our brand,” Sherene Jagla, Chief Demand Officer at Impossible Foods, said in a statement shared with Green Matters. “Our original nuggets are leading the plant-based chicken category in dollar sales, and in food service, consumers prefer them to animal chicken nuggets."

Keep reading for the details on these three new foods, and what we know so far about when and where you'll be able to buy them.

Article continues below advertisement

Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets and Patties

Source: Impossible Foods Impossible's new Spicy Chicken Nuggets heat things up.

If you're a fan of spicy foods, these two new products may make your vegan chicken experience all the more delicious. One serving of the Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets (five nuggets) contains 12 grams of protein, while one Impossible Spicy Chicken Patty includes 10 grams of protein. And unlike their animal counterparts, both products contain zero cholesterol, as well as less saturated fat.

"Designed to indulge heat-seeking palates, this fiery duo's custom seasoning blend adds a kick to the crispy, juicy, tender bite of the our original Impossible Chicken recipe," the brand told Green Matters in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Impossible Foods An Impossible Spicy Chicken Patty is seen in a sandwich.

Both the Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets and Patties are made primarily from wheat flour and soy protein concentrate, along with oils, spices, and wheat gluten. These two products can be cooked in the air fryer, oven, or microwave. They will start popping up during the final week of February 2023 in select national retailers, and become available nationally in the next few months. You can check Impossible's location finder to see where the products are sold near you.

Article continues below advertisement

Impossible Chicken Tenders

Source: Impossible Foods Impossible's new Chicken Tenders are made with more refined blend of flavors.

Impossible describes its new Chicken Tenders as "a 'grown-up' version of our fan-favorite chicken nuggets with a more subtle blend of spices for sophisticated palates." One serving of the Impossible Chicken Tenders (two tenders) contains 11 grams of protein, zero cholesterol, and 50 percent less saturated fat than animal-based chicken tenders.