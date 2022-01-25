Tanteo Tequila Dedicates National Spicy Margarita Day to Local River Restorations

Tanteo Tequila Dedicates National Spicy Margarita Day to Local River RestorationsBy Anna Quintana
Jan. 25 2022, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
You shouldn't feel guilty about enjoying a spicy margarita on National Spicy Margarita Day (Jan. 26) — especially if you are drinking Tanteo Tequila.
The only Tequila owned and operated by a co-operative of agave farmers, Tanteo is raising awareness and money for local river restorations all week long.
So, how does it work?
Tanteo Tequila is donating $1 to local river restorations for each spicy margarita sold at participating bars.
Sustainability is a huge part of Tanteo's mission. The company has established a zero-waste distilling process and donates to causes that revitalize communities affected by environmental neglect.
For National Spicy Margarita Day, Tanteo is donating $1 to local river restorations for each spicy margarita sold between January 24 and January 30 at participating bars across the country.
Tanteo is also donating an additional dollar for each post on Instagram using the hashtag #nationalspicymargday when you also tag and follow @tantetequila on January 26.
Plus, the company is donating 10 percent of proceeds from the Tanteo shop between January 24 and January 30.
"January 26, 1973 was the birthdate of Tanteo’s late founder Jonathan Rojewski, a pioneer in spicy cocktails and a man with so much to give," the company's website reads. "We carry his legacy onward every day, but on the 26th, we raise a glass to Jonathan and his mission: Making great spicy cocktails and doing real good along the way."
The supported charities for this initiative include Friends of the LA River, San Diego River Park Foundation, Orange County Coastkeeper, Friends of the Chicago River, Trinity River Audubon Center, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, and Un Salto Con Destino.
You can also make a spicy margarita at home!
Tanteo has a classic recipe for a spicy margarita that you can't go wrong with — and it only requires three ingredients!
- 2 oz. Tanteo Tequila (you can choose between Jalapeño, Habanero, or Chipotle-flavored tequilas for your spicy margarita)
- 1 oz. fresh lime juice
- 3/4 oz. agave nectar
Combine the ingredients and shake well. Pour into an ice-filled rocks glass and enjoy!