Popular Ice Cream Manufacturer Recalls 18,000 Gallons Due to Plastic Contamination Nearly 20,000 gallons of Blue Bunny and Halo Top have been recalled. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 19 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Yet another careless food manufacturer has been forced to recall an unfathomable amount of products due to poor quality assurance processes. Nearly 20,000 gallons of ice cream and frozen yogurt made by Wells Enterprises, Inc. — the firm that produces the Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream brands — have been recalled due to plastic contamination in their products. If you have recently purchased ice cream products from this brand, be sure to read this story to learn about next steps.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the egregious waste of ill-gotten dairy milk, the recall carries potentially severe health consequences. The products have been disseminated to a large number of retailers, as well. Continue reading to learn all about the terrible mess that Wells Enterprises, Inc. finds itself in, how many flavors have been contaminated with plastic, as well as what to do if you have purchased contaminated ice cream from this careless manufacturer.

Article continues below advertisement

Wells Enterprises recalled 18,000 gallons of ice cream and frozen yogurt in 2025.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Report, Wells Enterprises initiated a recall of 22 different ice cream and frozen yogurt products beginning April 25. The recall was made due to "Foreign material (plastic) may be present in ice cream product," per the Enforcement Report. A total of 103 distribution centers throughout the U.S. have received the affected products.

The 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt are sold in 3-gallon tubs. As NBC News reports, the use-by dates for these products range from March 2026 through October 2026. Per the FDA, a Class II recall of these products indicates that "use of, or exposure to, the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or an outcome where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Article continues below advertisement

🍦 Ice cream Recalled Nationwide:

Full List Of Products Affected 🍦



Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, has issued a voluntary recall of 22 varieties of ice cream and frozen yogurt products distributed to more than 100 facilities across the U.S.,… pic.twitter.com/UgJ3sgK4Cf — Consumer Watch (@Consumer__Watch) May 16, 2025

While many of the tubs of ice cream were recalled by the hundreds, a few stand out for the enormous quantities that were recalled. These include: 5,280 tubs of Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

2,261 tubs of Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream

1,858 tubs of BIPC Flavored Ice Cream

1,573 tubs of Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream

1,080 tubs of Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream.

Article continues below advertisement

Incredibly, no press release or additional information was provided for consumers or retailers. Nevertheless, it is important for consumers to protect themselves proactively and advocate for themselves when necessary. If you believe you have a contaminated tub of ice cream at home, you should first try to seek a refund from the retailer from which you purchased the ice cream. You can also contact the manufacturer directly.