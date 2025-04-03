2025 Pasta Recalls: Multiple States Are Dealing With Pasta-Related Recalls We will continue to add to this list as more pasta recalls are announced. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 3 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Karolina Kolodziejczak/Unsplash

Pasta dishes are a fan favorite for people across the U.S. Not only are these meals versatile in the way that they can be made to cater to a variety of dietary needs, but they can also be pretty inexpensive as well. They're also a go-to for the parents and caregivers of picky kids, especially the ones with kiddos who could eat spaghetti and meatballs every night of the week.

But, before you reach for your favorite pasta products, you'll want to take a look and see if any of the items you're using to whip up your favorite meal are included on this list of 2025 recalls. You can learn more about which products have been flagged by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) below, and you should check back frequently because we'll be updating this list with more recalls as they happen.

Nestlé USA issues a recall of two of its popular frozen pasta dishes.

Nestlé USA has voluntarily recalled a number of Lean Cuisine and Stouffers meals after being alerted to a potential contamination. The FDA shared the information on March 18, 2025, citing a concern surrounding a wood-like material that could've made it into the meals. As such, the company is recalling the following products, and advising anyone who has them at home to take them to the place they were purchased for a full refund or replacement.

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli: 4261595912, Best Before Date: Oct 2025

4283595912, Best Before Date: Nov 2025

4356595912, Best Before Date: Jan 2026

5018595912, Best Before Date: Feb 2026

5038595912, Best Before Date: Mar 2026

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli: 4311595912, Best Before Date: Dec 2025

5002595912, Best Before Date: Feb 2026

5037595912, Best Before Date: Mar 2026

5064595912, Best Before Date: Apr 2026 Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry: 4214595511, Best Before Date: Sept 2025 Stouffers Party Size Chicken Lasagna: 4262595915, Best Before Date: Oct 2025

4351595915, Best Before Date: Jan 2026

5051595915, Best Before Date: Mar 2026

5052595915, Best Before Date: Mar 2026