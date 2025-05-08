Over 10,000 Cans of Coca-Cola Recalled in Two US States — Consumers Warned About Plastic Pieces

The beverage is distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin, and people are instructed to discard their cans if already been bought.

Coca-Cola is not just the name of a beverage brand, it’s a fashion symbol, an emotion. Take a doomscrolling trip through the feeds of Instagram and Facebook, and you’ll discover, whatever the occasion, the red and white Coca-Cola logo is the best fashion accessory millions of people are obsessed with. From party animals tossing can after can into the trash to foodie besties who can’t have a meal without popping in a can of this cola soda, Coca-Cola has got masses wild over its bubbly, saccharine, dopey flavor.

“Real magic is only a sip away,” the brand writes in its X bio. However, nature is something that even the biggest of brand icons can sometimes not control. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a product recall on 864 12-packs of Coca-Cola, including over 10,000 cans, in two states. The reason for the recall was a potential contamination by a foreign object. Plastic, to be specific. The recall was initiated on March 6, 2025, for two U.S. states: Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the FDA, the recalled colas were distributed by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, in Milwaukee.

The exact product, FDA mentioned, is “Coca-Cola Original Taste, 12 Fl Oz. (355 mL)” with a UPC “0 49000-00634 6.” All the recalled cans were manufactured under the authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta."Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is voluntarily recalling 864 cases of 12-pack Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans in Illinois and Wisconsin," a company spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY. "The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages," they elaborated.

According to VeryWellHealth, when ingested accidentally, the plastic particles in this popular soda could have detrimental consequences. First of all, the hard, sharp pieces of plastic could cause injury in the inner linings of the mouth, neck and stomach. Adding to the alarming side effects of ingesting plastics, OnlyMyHealth says that it could lead to problems like endocrine disruption, reproductive issues, developmental problems, digestive issues, impaired cognition, and inflammation among others.

As the cans of this much-loved soda are being pulled off the supermarket shelves, they have sent a shockwave throughout the nation, especially the two states mentioned in the recall. The recall has been classified as a “Class II recall,” which means “contamination poses a potential, though not immediate, life-threatening risk. It could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems if consumed,” as explained by Forbes.

According to OnlyMyHealth, consumers' reactions to this recall were laced with a blatant shock. Food advocates are calling for stricter regulations and manufacturing transparency in the soda bottling facilities. Others are just bitterly disappointed. “I’ve been drinking Coca-Cola for years, but this makes me think twice,” one person said. Another commented, “If plastic can end up in my soda, what else could be in there that we don’t know about?” Many are gravitating to other soda brands like Pepsi. Despite the recall, Coca-Cola remains just as loved as always, as these 10,000 cans were an isolated case of mishap.