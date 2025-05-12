FDA Recalls 75,000 Bottles of Popular Coffee Creamer in 31 States Due to Labeling Blunder

The recall was initiated for two flavors of the creamer, distributed across America, after several customer complaints.

For millions of Americans, the day starts with sips of coffee, often paired with chunky cookies, fluffy muffins, or croissants. Somewhere, a cup of black coffee is shoved alongside a journal; somewhere, someone reads a romance novel while their cup sits on a café’s table, laced with creamy latte art. Picture that amidst this ethereal scene, there’s suddenly a trigger that makes all these coffee drinkers throw away their cups and spit out the beverage while retailers start haphazardly pulling all the coffee packs from the shelves. This is exactly what’s happening with people who like to drink International Delight coffee these days. According to an announcement by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company initiated a recall on some of its coffee products on February 21st, 2025.

The recall poster states that International Delight’s parent company, DANONE WAVE, located in Cherry Street, Louisville, recalled two of its products on account of “complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products.” The two products are Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, International Delight Coffee Creamer, and Hazelnut International Delight Coffee Creamer. In both cases, the products recalled were 32 ox packets. While the cinnamon roll creamer had a UPC of 0 41271 01993 3 and a “best by date” of July 3rd, 2025, the hazelnut flavor pack came with a UPC of 0 41271 02565 2 and the “best by date” of July 2nd, 2025.

In total, the company recalled 12,509 cases of coffee creamer, totalling 75,054 bottles. According to TODAY, there were 7,747 six-pack cases of the brand’s Cinnabon classic cinnamon roll bottles and 4,762 cases of the Hazelnut bottles. Both the flavors were distributed by Danone US LLC in 31 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Both were classified as a "Class II recall," which, according to the FDA, is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” The recall was voluntary and initiated by the firm. “A limited number of these products did not meet our quality standards, due to premature spoilage manifesting as a texture issue,” a representative from Danone North America told TODAY.

“While we know this is disappointing for our creamer fans, testing data has confirmed that this is not a food safety issue. We chose to voluntarily recall these isolated products out of an abundance of caution while we address the quality issue.” The current status of the recall is “ongoing.” Danone North America added that any customers with questions or concerns about the recalled products can contact the International Delight Consumer Care Line at 1-800-441-3321. “We take every experience seriously,” the company said.