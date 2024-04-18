Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Yes, You Can Freeze Watermelon — Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide to Try It at Home Watermelon helps with hydration and is packed with important health benefits like antioxidants, so we don’t want any to go to waste. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 18 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether it's summer or the dead of winter, but especially during the hotter months, watermelon is a fruit that makes a delicious cold treat. So, can you freeze watermelon? Just like many other foods, such as bananas, berries, spinach, peas, and broccoli, you can easily save this delicious fruit for later.

If you love making your produce last longer and hate wasting food, the freezer will be your best friend. Stick around to learn the best way to freeze watermelon, as well as a few ways to use it.

Can you really freeze watermelon?

Yes, it’s totally possible to freeze watermelon. This is a great option if you have leftovers or if your garden produced a big harvest and you don’t want any to go to waste. In the fridge, sliced watermelon only lasts a few days, but in the freezer, it can last up to 9 to 12 months.

However, before freezing your watermelon, you might want to consider a few things. First, the texture of the fruit might change — it will probably lose some of that juice that we’re all accustomed to, according to Tasting Table.

Usually, this is fine, but it could change what you want to use it for. It won’t be exactly the same as when it’s fresh. All things considered, it’s best to waste the least amount of food as possible.

Here's how to freeze watermelon:

For the best results, make sure your watermelon is ripe and fresh. You’ll know you’ve found a good one if the rind is solid and you hear a hollow sound when you knock on it.

Before you begin, you should remove the seeds — to save time, you can opt to buy a seedless watermelon. Once the seeds are taken care of, it’s time to cut the fruit and prepare it for the freezer.

You can cut it into all kinds of shapes and sizes: Cubes, triangles, balls, and rectangles are all popular options, according to HGTV. It’s helpful to consider what you plan on using the frozen watermelon for, as this will make things easier in the future. For example, if you plan on using it for smoothies, cutting it into cubes might be the best option. However, if you want to make popsicles, it might be better to puree the fruit and pour it into a mold.

When you’ve finished cutting the watermelon, line a few baking sheets with parchment paper and place the slices on the trays. Put the sheets into the freezer and remove when the watermelon feels solid — this helps keep the pieces from sticking together once they’re in a container or bag. Now, you can put the slices into freezer bags or air-tight containers for later. If you’re using bags, be sure to remove all of the air.

There are many benefits to freezing watermelon.

Aside from reducing your food waste, convenience is one of the top benefits of freezing watermelon. There’s nothing better than having something all prepped and ready to go! If you’re someone who is always booked and busy, freezing produce can be incredibly helpful.

You can transform your frozen watermelon into bite-size snacks or popsicles — these treats are especially great if you have kids. For a quick, healthy dessert, you can also try making watermelon sorbet. This recipe from Oh, The Things We’ll Make takes only five minutes.