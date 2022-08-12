Whether you're trying to avoid pesticides or taking extra precautions amid the pandemic, it's never a bad idea to wash your fruits and veggies. It's estimated that 1.1 billion pounds of pesticides are sprayed on crops annually, with nearly 70 percent of non-organic produce containing residues of harmful chemicals.

To make sure you're only putting things with nutritious value into your body, keep reading for a how-to on washing your fruits and vegetables.