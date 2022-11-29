Celebrate the Holidays With Our Guide to Vegan Eggnog
Whether you are vegan, avoid dairy or eggs, or are just looking for a light alternative to a classic holiday beverage, there’s vegan eggnog out there for you.
Here’s a look into the best vegan eggnogs on the market, as well as a few non-dairy, plant-based eggnog recipes that you can easily make at home this holiday season.
Silk’s Original Soy Nog
Non-dairy milk company Silk is known for its Original Soy Nog. The product is primarily made of soy milk and cane sugar, and its natural flavors include nutmeg and cinnamon. Plus, a serving includes less than 0.5 percent of rum!
As of publication, this vegan is sold out online, but you can find it in your local grocery store by using Silk’s “where to buy” feature, and filtering it for Original Soy Nog. For example, it is currently available at a number of Target stores.
Milkadamia’s macadamia-based Veggnog
Milkadamia, known for making macadamia nut-based milk, has a plant-based eggnog on the market called Veggnog. The product is primarily made with macadamia milk (which is just water and macadamia nuts) and cane sugar.
The company also makes another seasonal non-dairy beverage called White Chocolate Peppermint, made from the same ingredients (but presumably different “natural flavors”). You can order six-packs of these products from Milkadamia’s website, or check out the company’s store locator for local markets carrying the products.
Califia Farms’ Holiday Nog
Califia Farms makes a seasonal drink called Holiday Nog, which is made by adding real nutmeg, ginger, and cane sugar to the brand’s creamy almond milk. Also for the holidays, Califia Farms makes a bottled Peppermint Mocha Latte and Peppermint Mocha Almond Creamer, which can be added to your coffee to give it a holiday flavor.
You can shop the brand via its website, where you will be led to Amazon or Instacart, or look in your local grocery store.
Elmhurst’s Oat Nog
Elmhurst was originally a dairy brand, founded in 1925 — but a few years back, the owners completely transformed the business into a fully vegan, non-dairy milk company.
For the holidays, Elmhurst makes Oat Nog, which is made of only water, oats, cashews, cane sugar, natural flavors, and salt. It has the simplest ingredient list of all the vegan eggnogs in this article. You can buy it on the website, Amazon, or in some stores.
Target’s Good & Gather’s Plant Based Oatmilk Holiday Nog
Good & Gather, one of Target’s in-store brands, makes an Oatmilk Holiday Nog during the holidays. The product is primarily made from oat milk and sugar, along with various fillers.
The bottle recommends serving the beverage by mixing equal parts Holiday Nog and hot coffee, and then sprinkling with cinnamon. You can shop the product exclusively at Target stores.
Vegan, non-dairy eggnog recipes:
As you can probably tell from reading about the above five eggnogs, the primary ingredients for plant-based eggnog are simply non-dairy milk, sugar, and some holiday spices — meaning it’s pretty easy to make your own. But if you’d prefer to follow an official recipe, here are a few easy recipes for vegan eggnog.
The blog Minimalist Baker’s recipe for Easy Vegan Eggnog requires non-dairy milk, full-fat canned coconut milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and cardamom. The blog recommends serving each glass along with an ounce of bourbon, and topping with coconut whipped cream, as well as more cinnamon or nutmeg.
Nora Cooks has a recipe for Vegan Eggnog which features raw cashews, non-dairy milk, sugar or maple syrup, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. She then advises adding an ounce of whiskey or rum per each serving.
And BOSH makes its Quick & Easy Vegan Eggnog with maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla bean paste, fresh nutmeg, a cinnamon stick, soy cream, soy milk, and brandy.