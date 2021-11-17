Break Out Your Santa Hats — These Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Vegan

Although it's only mid-November, there are countless reasons to prematurely exude holiday spirit — not only are we facing the possibility of a snowy winter (hot toddies, here we come!), but there are also vegan Starbucks holiday drinks in your future. Although many seasonal specialties traditionally contain cream, you can easily score a dairy-free drink. So bundle up and grab a reusable mug (which are once again allowed, post-pandemic!). We have a holiday playlist queued up, as we speak.