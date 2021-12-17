This Farm Rents Out Christmas Trees, Then Replants Them for Next Year

As for whether artificial trees are eco-friendly, that depends on a number of factors. If you already have one at home, or if you are able to score one secondhand (either at a thrift store, from a friend who is upgrading, or from your local Buy Nothing group), and you use it for years and years, it can actually be a pretty sustainable option. However, buying a brand new plastic tree, that is likely made halfway across the world, and is destined for the landfill, is not ideal — so we recommend avoiding doing so.