Ben and Jerry’s Latest Vegan Flavor Is Our New Dessert Obsession

Vegan ice cream enthusiasts are in for a real treat — to kick off the New Year, ice cream giant, Ben & Jerry's, is releasing a new oatmeal pie ice cream flavor. The flavor, known as Oatmeal Dream Pie, features vegan oatmeal ice cream, plant-based marshmallow swirls, and gluten-free oatmeal cookies, making for a tasty frozen dessert that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their dietary choices and restrictions.

Many have compared the flavor to Debbie's Snack Cakes, evoking feelings of nostalgia and childhood happiness. "Foodie fans can rejoice this new version of our nostalgic offering," Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru, Chris Rivard stated in a press release. "We're thrilled to partner with high-end suppliers who provide the incredible chunks and swirls fans expect from Ben & Jerry's, and this flavor truly delivers," added Rivard.

"The chance to work with Ben & Jerry's is an Oatmeal Dream come true," stated Denise Woodard, the Founder and CEO of Partake. Partake makes the ice cream's gluten-free cookies. "As fellow champions of inclusivity and good food doing good, Ben & Jerry's has long been on at the top of our list to partner. We are thrilled to join them in freezers across America by providing our one-of-a-kind oatmeal cookies."

Ben & Jerry's Oatmeal Dream Pie is an exclusively vegan flavor.

Every vegan ice cream aficionado remembers where they were when Ben & Jerry's first announced the release of its vegan flavors. It was an exciting way for plant-based folks to enjoy frozen desserts that weren't some run-of-the-mill popsicle or a boring pint of soy-based ice cream. But Oatmeal Dream Pie is unlike any other the brand has yet to offer. Per the brand, Oatmeal Dream Pie features a base of sunflower butter, vegan marshmallow swirls, and massive gluten-free oatmeal cookie chunks.

Many have compared the new flavor to Little Debbie's iconic oatmeal cream pie snack cakes. But because those aren't vegan — as they contain both eggs and dairy — this makes for a planet-friendly alternative. According to VegNews, this is one of Ben & Jerry's first flavors that's exclusively vegan. Usually, new vegan flavors are plant-based versions of already-existing flavors. And with gluten-free cookies from Black-owned brand, Partake, it aims to uphold its commitment to inclusivity.

“Inclusivity is the secret ingredient in Ben & Jerry’s newest 2023 flavor — Oatmeal Dream Pie,” Ben & Jerry's publicist, Sean Greenwood told VegNews. “It is important that we use our business as the most powerful force in society to address issues of equity.” And what's more, Ben & Jerry's hopes fans of the long-discontinued flavor, Oatmeal Cookie Chunk, will opt for this animal-free alternative, even if they aren't vegan or lactose-intolerant.

Where and when can I get Oatmeal Dream Pie?

Good news — even though some of Ben & Jerry's flavors, including seasonal or celebrity-sponsored varieties tend to be temporary, Oatmeal Dream Pie is forever. Yes, according to the press release, Oatmeal Dream Pie is a permanent addition to Ben & Jerry's non-dairy offerings. You won't be seeing it in the Flavor Graveyard anytime soon.