Ben & Jerry's Is Now Making Dog Ice Cream — but What Is It Made Of?

Although treating your dog to human food is eternally enticing, doing so safely is absolutely vital — dogs aren't able to eat everything that humans can, and while we can't share most of our favorite treats with our fur babies, such as grapes or chocolate, there are now doggy versions of ice cream you can buy, to give your dog an ice cold treat they'll absolutely love.

In fact, Vermont-based ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's recently introduced a canine version of its classic frozen dessert to its delicious lineup. Keep reading for more on the brand's new dog ice cream , ingredients to look out for, other companies that are currently in the dog ice cream biz, and more.

Ben & Jerry's dog ice cream is doggone sweet.

Ben & Jerry’s is delving into the dog ice cream market with two Doggie Dessert flavors, fit for any good boy. According to the company's press release, each flavor is sunflower butter-based and includes whole, real ingredients that can be found in any of the brand's other products made for humans. The flavors include "Pontch's Mix," which blends peanut butter and pretzels, and "Rosie's Batch," which combines pumpkin and mini cookies into each spoonful.

Both flavors will be sold in individual 4-ounce mini cups for $2.99 each, or in a multipack of four for $4.99 in supermarkets, mass retailers, and select pet stores across the country. Both flavors were named after pups who helped foster a dog-loving environment within the Ben & Jerry's offices, which remain notoriously pet-friendly to this day.

“We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family,” said certified vet tech and Ben & Jerry's Global Marketing Specialist Lindsay Bumps in the press release. “We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they’ll ever put their paws on.”