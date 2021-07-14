Vegan National Ice Cream Day Deals That Will Keep You Cool This July

One of the greatest holidays of the summer, National Ice Cream Day, is coming up quickly on July 18. And although you may think the holiday only caters to those who feel comfortable supporting the controversial dairy industry, a number of restaurants, grocery stores, and ice cream shops are allowing vegans get in on the fun, as many of them are now offering discounts on plant-based options. So vegans, get ready for some seriously unreal National Ice Cream Day deals.