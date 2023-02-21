Home > Climate Action > Environmental Leaders Source: Getty Images Jane Fonda’s Words of Wisdom Advocate for a Global Ocean Treaty By Lizzy Rosenberg Feb. 21 2023, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Negotiations for an official UN Ocean Treaty are taking place once again, and this time, Jane Fonda is taking a hard stance in favor of it. After delivering 5.5 million signatures to the UN's president of negotiations, Rena Lee, the actor and activist hopes to see 30 percent of our planet's oceans protected by 2030, in order to facilitate full ocean recovery. That said, Jane Fonda's push for a Global Ocean Treaty could be imperative to the well-being of our planet.

“We need a Global Ocean Treaty and we need it now. It is at our own peril to delay any further," Fonda said in an official statement with Greenpeace. "I urge you as a mother, a grandmother, and a citizen of this world – let’s set aside the politics, the special interests, and the inertia that tends to drag big, bold ideas into the ground, and let’s get this done – for every life on Earth.”

"I have children, I have grandchildren and I just want to spend every single possible moment that I can as long as I'm still alive, to not allow us to destroy the planet," Fonda also stated in a meaningful speech, via Gulf News. "It is at our own peril that we delay any further... Let's get this done."

How is Fonda involved with the UN Ocean Treaty?

Despite her recent cancer diagnosis, Fonda is kicking ass and taking names, for the sake of our planet. Following her delivery of the petition, according to Greenpeace, the 85-year-old climate queen is delivering a press briefing alongside France's Secretary of State for the Sea, Minister Hervé Berville, at the UN on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. ET which you can livestream here. Many have high hopes of seeing a UN Ocean Treaty come from this high profile discussion after 15 years of ongoing negotiations.

"The ocean provides us with 50 percent of our oxygen, and it feeds billions of people — and it's dying," Fonda stated in an interview on Monday, Feb. 20, according to The International News. The Grace and Frankie star and former exercise icon has been adamant about establishing the treaty for the sake of her family's future, as well as the climate. This treaty would specifically tackle the impact on the ocean triggered by pollution, overfishing, global warming, and deep sea mining.

The last time this treaty was under talks was in 2022. However, the treaty was not officially established because Global North countries weren't willing to offer enough money early on in the process, according to Greenpeace. Many hope to see worthwhile offers from Global North Countries to the Global South, to make this actually come to fruition.

The State of the Union showed so much progress worth celebrating, but we cannot continue our reliance on fossil fuels – certainly not for 10 more years. We all have a role in combatting the climate crisis, including @POTUS. Declaring a Climate Emergency should top his list. — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) February 9, 2023

Fonda has a long history of climate activism.

While many associate Fonda with the world of Hollywood and aerobics, Fonda is also a longtime environmental activist. In 2019, Fonda worked with Greenpeace to launch Fire Drill Fridays, taking inspiration from fellow activist Greta Thunberg. The movement encourages young people to advocate for the climate, and while gathering outside the U.S. capitol on her 82nd birthday, she was arrested — which she later called the “best birthday party ever.”