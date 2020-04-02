Jane Fonda on How Civil Disobedience Can "Align Your Body With Your Deepest Values"

In addition to Fonda, Elle profiled three other women for the Conservation Issue: Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, who talked about her passion for being vegan, and how she hopes to inspire others to embrace veganism as well; Rosario Dawson, who opened up about her lifelong passion for protecting the environment and her desire to do even more; and the singer Grimes, who shared some of her ideas for making the fashion industry more sustainable, and discussed how becoming a mother (she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Elon Musk) makes her want to better the planet for her future child.