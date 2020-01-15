For Earth Day, Students Will Strike for 72 Hours: "Inaction Is Not an Option"

One protest can make a big difference — so how much of a difference could three days of protesting make?

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, climate activists from all across the U.S. are planning 72 hours of school strikes on April 22, 23, and 24 of this year. To announce the Earth Day Strikes, a group of activists (including Jane Fonda and John Kerry) co-wrote an op-ed for MTV news. The team behind the strike, known as Strike With Us, is made up of a coalition of youth organizations and a coalition of adult organizations. In the letter, they explain how the three strikes will differ, why indigenous youth and youth of color will be at the forefront of this protest, and why "inaction is not an option."