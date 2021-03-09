Environmentalists Demand Biden Shut Down the Line 3 Pipeline

The Line 3 pipeline is a 337-mile crude oil pipeline that would carry crude oil from Canadian tar sands through Minnesota and to Wisconsin. The project, which is managed by Canadian energy company Enbridge, began construction in December 2020.

As per the Sierra Club, if the Line 3 pipeline is completed, it would transport 760,000 barrels of crude oil every single day. The pipeline’s route passes through about 200 bodies of water, 78 miles of wetlands, and protected Anishinaabe treaty lands.