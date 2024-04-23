Home > Earth Day > It's Giving... Earth Day It's Giving... Eco Genius: Spotify's Top Audiobook Picks For Earth Day (Exclusive) Pause your music and listen to one of these environmental audiobooks, available on Spotify Premium. By Eva Hagan Apr. 23 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Source: Green Matters Composite: The Experiment, Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Arcade

Sometimes it's hard to find the time to sit down and actually open a book, let alone finish it. Well, audiobooks are built for the busy bees — the people who always find themselves on the go. So this Earth Day, if you find yourself wanting to learn more about the environment, or have been looking for a book in that realm for a while but don't know where to start, it's all here.

Below you'll find 10 of the best environment audiobooks. This list was curated by Spotify for Green Matters, in honor of Earth Day.

Check out these environmental audiobooks in honor of Earth Day.

The below audiobooks are all available on Spotify Premium, and perfect for people like me, who listen to music nonstop on Spotify anyways. All of these titles are available on Spotify Premium, where existing subscribers are able to listen to 15 hours of audiobooks each month, choosing from over 250,000 titles.

The Climate Book

Written by Greta Thunberg and narrated by Thunberg, Amelia Stubberfield, Nicholas Khan and Olivia Forrest, The Climate Book offers perspectives from over 100 environmental activists, scientists, and leaders on the importance of taking action against the climate crisis.

How to Prepare for Climate Change

Written and narrated by self-help author and CBS News Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue, How to Prepare for Climate Change reads as a guide to living in a world where the effects of climate change are setting in.

Not the End of the World

Written and narrated by Hannah Ritchie, Not the End of the World, is unlike any other book about climate change, one that offers a hopeful and optimistic view of what the future could look like, and covers some things going well with the planet that you may not have realized, per The Guardian.

The Big Burn

Written by Timothy Egan and narrated by Robertson Dean, The Big Burn is about one of the largest forest fires in history in 1910 that destroyed forests across Washington, Idaho, and Montana, and its connection to the creation of the U.S. Forest Service.

The Inner Life of Animals

Written by Peter Wohlleben and narrated by Mike Grady, The Inner Life of Animals covers the intricacies of animal interactions in a forest.

Water Always Wins

Written by Erica Gies and narrated by Linda Jones, Water Always Wins centers itself around the role of water, and how it has shaped our planet's past, present, and future.

The Chimpanzee Whisperer

Written by Stany Nyandwi and David Blissett, and narrated by Dion Graham and Callie Beaulieu, The Chimpanzee Whisperer is the story of one man's unique bond with chimpanzees, and the hardships he has faced to get there.

Year of No Garbage

Written by Eve O. Schaub and narrated by Hillary Huber, The Year of No Garbage is about family's journey while attempting to create zero waste for a year.

Oryx and Crake

Written by Margaret Atwood and narrated by Campbell Scott, Oryx and Crake is a tale of a sole survivor during an apocalyptic future where humanity has been wiped out after an epidemic.

How Light Makes Life

Written by Raffael Jovine and narrated by Stephen Caffrey, How Light Makes Life is a deep dive into photosynthesis, and how sunlight could be the key to a more sustainable future.