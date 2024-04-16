Home > Earth Day Earth Day Hashtags to Boost Your Posts Across Social Media #ItsGivingEarthDay. By Kori Williams Apr. 16 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Every Earth Day, people around the world do what they can to bring awareness to environmental concerns. Although it takes place every April 22, support for it has taken over the entire month, leading April to be dubbed Earth Month. And now with the reach of social media, even more of us can get involved and make positive contributions to the world around us.

If you're looking for ways to get involved, how to help out this year, or simply share your support check out these Earth Day hashtags. Across all platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), Tumblr, and more, not only can you make a difference through efforts in your area, but you can also support movements around the world.

Try using these hashtags for Earth Day this year.

There are so many ways to get involved this Earth Day, you just have to know where to look. Thanks to social media, your need for info can be satiated by the click of a hashtag. Check out the ones below and plug them into your favorite platform to get started. #ActOnClimate #CleanAir #CleanEating #CleanEnergy #ClimateAction #ClimateStrike #EatingGreen #EcoFriendly #EcoFriendlyGifts #EcoTourism #EcoTips #EarthDay #EarthDay2024 #EarthDayBirthday #EarthDayEveryday #EarthDayMemes #EarthHome #EarthLovers

#EarthOptimism #EnvironmentallyFriendly #GlobalWarming #GoGreen #GoVegan #GreenEnergy #GreenLiving #GreenMatters (our favorite!) #GreenNewDeal #HappyEarthDay #HugATree #InstaEarth #ItsGivingEarthDay (stay tuned for Green Matters' Earth Day programming!) #LoveTheEarth #MotherNature #NatureLover #NoMorePlastic #OnePlanet #PlanetvsPlastics (this is the theme of Earth Day 2024) #PlantBased #PlasticFree #ProtectOurPlanet #ProtectTheEarth

#SaveEarth #SaveTheBees #SaveTheOcean #SaveThePlanet #Sustainability #SustainableBrands #SustainableEating #SustainableFashion #SustainableGifts #SustainableLiving #SustainableTravel #TreeHugger #Vegan #VeganFood #VeganLiving No matter where you look on social media, these hashtags can guide you to all kinds of activities to participate in, places to volunteer, posts to share, and ways to show your love for the Earth.

Check out these social media post ideas for Earth Day.

If you're looking for ways to show your audience you stand with the mission of Earth Day, we have a few ideas. To start, you could post what you plan on doing to celebrate the big day. Whether you plan to volunteer, plant trees, or join a protest, showing your efforts could inspire someone else to do the same.

Additionally, you could share educational information. Feel free to repost things from your favorite Earth-friendly organizations, educational content creators, or sustainability news sites like Green Matters. They can provide you and others with quick and simple ways to get involved and make a difference.

To make the post more personal, you can share resources that helped you understand why the Earth needs our help. Did you read any articles or books that opened your mind? Did you listen to a particular podcast that got the ball rolling? Maybe a friend took you to volunteer or go to a protest and that experience started it all. Regardless of what it is, you have a story to share that others would love to hear.

For some, making changes to live a greener life can be overwhelming. To help them out, you can share info on small lifestyle changes that can make a big difference, from going vegan to quitting air travel.